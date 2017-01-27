Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
How Do You Sell a Work of Art Built into the Earth? (nytimes.com)
6 points by Thevet 1 hour ago | 2 comments





In the superficially similar cases of many Banksy works across London, the answer is you chisel out entire sections of buildings and sell them to private collectors. eg:

http://news.bbc.co.uk/1/hi/entertainment/7188387.stm

http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-gloucestershire-3714847...

http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-london-23461396

http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-kent-30242249

An interesting introduction but the article unfortunately falls short without really answering its title question. IMO it could have continued to discussing the same dilemma faced by most conceptual art. Also surprising there is not a single mention of the contemporary Andy Goldsworthy [0], who has done a great deal to promote environmental art.

[0] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Andy_Goldsworthy

