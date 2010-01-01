Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
70 US companies founded by immigrants; Google, Apple, Tesla and many more (hardavenue.com)
1 point by basitmakine 11 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 1 comment | favorite





Fortune 500 companies had combined revenues of $4.2 trillion in 2010 and $1.7 trillion of this revenue comes from immigrant founders.

