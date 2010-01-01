Hacker News
70 US companies founded by immigrants; Google, Apple, Tesla and many more
hardavenue.com
basitmakine
11 minutes ago
Fortune 500 companies had combined revenues of $4.2 trillion in 2010 and $1.7 trillion of this revenue comes from immigrant founders.
