New and improved two-factor lockout recovery process
githubengineering.com
11 points
by
moby
1 hour ago
2 comments
DennisP
8 minutes ago
Instead of relying on Facebook, I'd rather just keep a backup U2F device in my safe deposit box. (Especially since I also have 2FA on my Facebook account, so for safety I'd need a second device anyway.)
ndm
0 minutes ago
Yep, that's definitely a great solution. Unfortunately, that is not practical for the vast majority of people.
