New and improved two-factor lockout recovery process (githubengineering.com)
Instead of relying on Facebook, I'd rather just keep a backup U2F device in my safe deposit box. (Especially since I also have 2FA on my Facebook account, so for safety I'd need a second device anyway.)

Yep, that's definitely a great solution. Unfortunately, that is not practical for the vast majority of people.

