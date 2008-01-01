|
|Ask HN: Which developers do you closely follow?
99 points by krptos 1 hour ago | hide | past | web | 68 comments | favorite
|The one thing that keeps me inspired, more than anything, is following up with the activities of people whom I consider as masters.
When it comes to programming, which developers do you closely follow?
Please include blog/website/github links.
A couple of my favourites:
[TJ Holowaychuk](https://github.com/tj) - because he's a wizard. The number of premium open source projects he's been a part of, is just astounding.
[Dan Abramov](https://github.com/gaearon) - First hit on his redux talk, then drifted to his blog posts. I like his clarity of expressing the why's and how's.
Tim Sweeney: https://twitter.com/TimSweeneyEpic
John Carmack: https://twitter.com/ID_AA_Carmack
Macy Kuang: https://twitter.com/MacyKuang
Jeri Ellsworth: https://twitter.com/jeriellsworth
Ryan Speets: https://twitter.com/RyanSpeets
Harvey Ball: https://twitter.com/The_StoneFox
