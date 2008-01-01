Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Ask HN: Which developers do you closely follow?
99 points by krptos 1 hour ago | hide | past | web | 68 comments | favorite
The one thing that keeps me inspired, more than anything, is following up with the activities of people whom I consider as masters.

When it comes to programming, which developers do you closely follow?

Please include blog/website/github links.

A couple of my favourites:

[TJ Holowaychuk](https://github.com/tj) - because he's a wizard. The number of premium open source projects he's been a part of, is just astounding.

[Dan Abramov](https://github.com/gaearon) - First hit on his redux talk, then drifted to his blog posts. I like his clarity of expressing the why's and how's.






Sebastian Lague: https://twitter.com/SebastianLague

Tim Sweeney: https://twitter.com/TimSweeneyEpic

John Carmack: https://twitter.com/ID_AA_Carmack

Macy Kuang: https://twitter.com/MacyKuang

Jeri Ellsworth: https://twitter.com/jeriellsworth

Ryan Speets: https://twitter.com/RyanSpeets

Harvey Ball: https://twitter.com/The_StoneFox

Julia Evans : https://jvns.ca

Rachel : https://rachelbythebay.com/w/

Jeff Atwood : https://blog.codinghorror.com/

Joel Spolsky : https://www.joelonsoftware.com/

Dan Luu : https://danluu.com/

patio11 : http://www.kalzumeus.com/

For Android dev related, I follow

Jake Wharton : https://github.com/jakewharton , https://twitter.com/JakeWharton - He is well known in Android community. He has authored a lot of great libraries personally and under Square.

Mark Murphy - https://commonsware.com/blog/

Chris Banes - https://chris.banes.me/

Cyril Mottier - https://cyrilmottier.com , https://twitter.com/cyrilmottier

Dan Lew - http://blog.danlew.net/

Donn Felker - http://www.donnfelker.com

Mark Allison - https://blog.stylingandroid.com

Jesse Wilson - https://publicobject.com/

Roman Nurik - https://twitter.com/romannurik

Beware of putting people on pedestals. Far better is to just follow people who do cool stuff. They don't have to be a "master" to do something cool that will inspire you.

Agree with this. I think that many of the people named here may be more talented at marketing their ideas and themselves within certain developer communities. Their work may seem popular and exciting, but are lost in abstract thought and have little to no connection to the real world. Rarely will you hear about the programmers who write software for the things people rely on every day, these are the unsung heroes.

It's a bit off-topic, but I keep coming back to this song, I find it very inspiring in its simplicity. "Try this at home" by Frank Turner:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=66knvY3vxsA

Key lines from the lyrics:

In bedrooms across England // and all the Western world // there’s posters and there’s magazines // but the music isn’t ours

So tear down the stars now // and take up your guitars // come on folks and try this at home

Let’s stop waiting around // for someone to patronize us // Let’s hammer out a sound // that speaks of where we’ve been // Forget about the haircuts // the stupid skinny jeans // the stampedes and the irony // the media-fed scenes

Do listen to the whole thing, it's a great song.

That's cool :)

Hardware/microcontroller people write code to do interesting things. Sometimes the code isn't as interesting as the whole system or application but you get lured in anyway. The miracle of the adafruit magnetometer driver or MQTT client isn't in the elegance of the code (although its not awful) its that it exists at all and it works. Anyway presented in no order:

Ian Lesnet from dangerous prototypes

Michael Ossmann and Dominic Spill from great scott gadgets

Limor Fried from adafruit

There's innumerable folks in the ham radio community who both solder and code like Hans Summers from qrp labs or Wayne Burdick from elecraft. I like the GPS clock discipline system Hans created, its not the pinnacle of esoteric control theory but its very solid engineering in that it works with minimal resources. Good engineering is making the best you can under the limitations, not like IT type work where the more baroque the better seems to reign as a value.

Ben Heck counts too.

A shout out to frankly the entire esp8266 community

the folks behind evilmadscientist (their website is down at this moment)

Nathan Seidle from Sparkfun probably count under "masters of shipping lots of working stuff"

Admittedly this is turning into a list of cool low level hardware projects that involve coding. But they do develop software and I do follow them.

David Beazley : http://www.dabeaz.com/

Kenneth Reitz : https://www.kennethreitz.org/

Armin Ronacher : http://lucumr.pocoo.org/

Julien Danjou : https://julien.danjou.info/

Hynek Schlawack : https://hynek.me/

Donald Stufft : https://caremad.io/

found the Python guy

+

David Nolen - http://swannodette.github.io/

James Long - http://jlongster.com/

I follow these guys for similar reasons. They always seem to be a couple steps ahead of the rest of the industry and it's frankly a little embarrassing how productive they are. Come to think of it maybe I'd feel better about myself as a programmer if I stopped following them...

I recently had the chance to see David Nolen speak at CUSEC, it was an amazing experience. I think back to it a lot.

Agreed on David Nolen, although I regularly feel he doesn't know how much smarter than the average developer he is, and I find a lot of his work inscrutable from both the documentation and API standpoint.

I mean this in the most respectful way possible: David Nolen has a reached a level of enlightment the French describe as jouissance I will never achieve.

What makes you say that?

https://github.com/tallesl/Rich-Hickey-fanclub

reply


Whenever Rich Hickey says something, I listen!

Fabien Sanglard knows how to do code reviews of old games in such a way that I feel like I understand what he wrote. Until I close the tab, of course.

http://fabiensanglard.net/

Meta: it's a bit funny when the article itself sets the lead by posting non-functional Markdown on this site. I see replies are joining in, too.

Still, the beauty of markdown is that even if it does not get parsed, it is still legible.

I recommend following Donald Knuth, the late Richard Stevens, Brian Kernighan, Douglas Comer, Rob Pike, Ken Thompson, and many others I can't think of at the moment. By "follow" I mean read their books.

Fabrice Bellard, http://www.bellard.org

Dan Luu: http://danluu.com/

A lot of great programming celebrities here. A little surprised not to see Joey Hess. He's more low key than most: https://joeyh.name

Also, a second for Limor Fried, ladyada of adafruit.

For JavaScript there are a lot of great devs but these two are the guys who I like reading the most, IMHO they write code thats beautiful to look at and well designed.

1. Jeremy Ashkenas - https://github.com/jashkenas

2. Nathan Faucett - https://github.com/nathanfaucett

There are others that are really good from a technical skill/functional standpoint, (https://github.com/jdalton, https://github.com/jeresig, https://github.com/douglascrockford) but I personally don't find their code as aesthetically pleasing i.e. Resig's love of the terniary statement.

Since you seem to be in the web area:

- Addy Osmani https://github.com/addyosmani - Paul Irish https://github.com/paulirish - Substack https://github.com/substack - Jeff Atwood https://blog.codinghorror.com/

I know you didn't ask for books but here are some interesting ones. The first two cover individuals and the last two cover the works of others.

Coders At Work (https://www.amazon.com/Coders-Work-Reflections-Craft-Program...)

Founders At Work (https://www.amazon.com/Founders-Work-Stories-Startups-Early/...)

Architecture of Open Source Systems (https://www.amazon.com/Architecture-Open-Source-Applications...)

Architecture of Open Source Systems - Vol 2 (https://www.amazon.com/Architecture-Open-Source-Applications...)

[Jeff Preshing](https://twitter.com/preshing). He is a master of threading primitives. His CppCon talks are enlightening.

Raymond Hettinger - https://twitter.com/raymondh

David Beazley - https://twitter.com/dabeaz

Kenneth Reitz - https://github.com/kennethreitz

Peter Norvig. http://norvig.com

Marco Arment, of tumblr, instapaper, Overcast, and ATP: https://marco.org/, https://twitter.com/marcoarment

Gary Bernhardt, of wat: https://github.com/garybernhardt, https://twitter.com/garybernhardt

Jon Blow: A game designer and programmer behind the popular titles "Braid" and "The Witness". He's currently working on making a new programming language and chronicling it on YouTube. - Twitter: https://twitter.com/Jonathan_Blow - YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCCuoqzrsHlwv1YyPKLuMDUQ

He's the main one I follow too, although I haven't kept up on his programming language progress (although I should get on that). He gives very interesting lectures though. I had the good fortune to see him give two in person at the Game Developer's Conference in 2008, and that was actually before I knew who he was and before Braid came out. He actually showed a tiny piece of Braid during the lecture, although it didn't hit me how clever it was until it was released and I got to see the whole thing.

Still working through The Witness, but it's amazing. Put about 40 hours into it so far. It's the best video game I played last year.

[Zach Holman](https://zachholman.com/) is a big one for me.

I follow the legendary Jeff Vroom [1] and his stratacode project [2]. I was lucky enough to work with Jeff in the 90s, when he was architect of the AVS/Express visualisation system. He went on to Art Technology Group, then Adobe, and is now independent. AVS/Express had the best visual programming system I've ever used, and was way ahead of its time.

[1] https://github.com/jeffvroom [2] https://github.com/stratacode

I've been putting together a list of hackers, bug hunters, star developers (or notably popular at the organisations they work for), and a few IT/OPSEC/SIGINT style companies (and aggregators).

Still much work to be done, but feel free to check it out: https://twitter.com/lemiffe/lists/tophackers/members

John Carmack

https://twitter.com/id_aa_carmack

Scott Hanselman. If you are a Microsoft / .NET developer he is probably at the top of your list. Pragmatic, fun, quality blog posts and produces really good podcasts.

http://www.hanselman.com/

Lennart Augustsson

http://ioccc.org/winners.html#Lennart_Augustsson

https://github.com/augustss

C: Salvatore Sanfillipo (antirez)

Python: Kenneth Reitz

JS: TJ Hollowaychuck

C++: John Carmack (doom 3)

Ruby: Aaron Patterson, _why

MPJ and his funfunfunction channel https://www.youtube.com/mpjmevideos

reply


Very talented guy- his 'musings' on development-related matters are worth a watch too.

[Nick Craver](http://nickcraver.com/) and on twitter [@Nick_Craver](https://twitter.com/Nick_Craver)

[Dave Winer](http://scripting.com)

Jonathan Blow (The Witness), Erich Ocean (Fohr), Howard Chu (LMDB), Dan Luu (BitFunnel) and Casey Muratori (Handmade Hero).

These developers have a unique way of looking at problems. I've gained a lot of valuable knowledge from them.

Petr http://petr-mitrichev.blogspot.com/

Rich Hickey (Clojure, Datomic) and David Nolen (ClojureScript) - consistently helping us to express previously unthinkable thoughts

consistently helping us to express previously unthinkable thoughts

Care to share three or four?

Some names from memory:

- all the React team (Dan, Sebastian, Vjeux, Christoph, etc)

- Addy Osmani (Google)

- Sindre Sorhus (full time open sourcer)

- JD Dalton (Lodash)

- Guillermo Rauch (Zeit)

- Jeff Atwood (StackOverflow)

- Elon Musk (genius)

Uncle Bob. https://cleancoders.com/

https://ayende.com/blog

Since no one mentioned them:

- Joe Duffy

- Raymond Chen

- Eric Lippert

Java Posse http://javaposse.com until the end. Even long after I had moved on from Java.

David Heinemeier Hansson, CTO of Basecamp and Creator of Ruby on Rails https://www.twitter.com/dhh

ktoso: https://github.com/ktoso - he's not human, but If you want to do anything on the java/scala ecosystem, you need to follow him.

Gary Bernhardt - https://twitter.com/garybernhardt He's making great screencasts in his copmpany!

Casey Muratori: https://mollyrocket.com/casey/

Ted Unangst BSD dev. http://www.tedunangst.com/flak/

Gary Bernhardt, https://twitter.com/garybernhardt

nowadays, none, thanks to restraining orders.

in addition to these great names I owe so much of my career to Yehuda Katz (https://twitter.com/wycats) so much so that I'll probably terrify him with a giant hug if we were ever to meet in person.

For iOS development Mattt Thompson @mattt

For iOS animations Victor Baro @victorbaro

I feel someone should include Marco Arment [twitter.com/arment] in this list. I don't know if he's a "master," but I have found his journey of building one-man projects to be inspiring.

Also, Maciej Ceglowski [twitter.com/pinboard]. His twitter is hilarious, even though I don't personally subscribe to his service.

coderabbi, https://twitter.com/coderabbi

wait ..... john carmack, reason why i end up programming for a living

Steve https://twitter.com/steveklabnik

He is awesome human being.

def concur! coolest stranger on the Internet

