|
|Ask HN: Resources for becoming a better teacher?
|
2 points by quicksnap 18 minutes ago | hide | past | web | discuss | favorite
|I am considering a teaching position for a code school, after already teaching once before. Students are generally pretty smart, and there is already a substantial amount of learning resources online for the material at hand. However, I still feel like I'm winging it with my teaching skills.
Are there some recommend resources for educating adults, particularly the kind you'd find attending a code school? I'd like to learn some core concepts of education that would improve my approaches.
|
Guidelines
| FAQ
| Support
| API
| Security
| Lists
| Bookmarklet
| DMCA
| Apply to YC
| Contact