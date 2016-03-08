Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Free Range VHDL – VHDL programming book available for free (freerangefactory.org)
24 points by EvgeniyZh 2 hours ago





Discussed in 2012: https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=3580537.

Note that it was probably updated since then: Release: 1.18 Date: 8 March 2016

Can I write an ASIC with it?

No, because VHDL is used for configuring FPGAs. An ASIC is a different beast entirely.

