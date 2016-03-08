Hacker News
new
|
comments
|
show
|
ask
|
jobs
|
submit
login
Free Range VHDL – VHDL programming book available for free
(
freerangefactory.org
)
24 points
by
EvgeniyZh
2 hours ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
4 comments
|
favorite
dang
2 hours ago
Discussed in 2012:
https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=3580537
.
reply
EvgeniyZh
2 hours ago
Note that it was probably updated since then: Release: 1.18 Date: 8 March 2016
reply
notforgot
2 hours ago
Can I write an ASIC with it?
reply
emddudley
13 minutes ago
No, because VHDL is used for configuring FPGAs. An ASIC is a different beast entirely.
reply
Guidelines
|
FAQ
|
Support
|
API
|
Security
|
Lists
|
Bookmarklet
|
DMCA
|
Apply to YC
|
Contact
Search:
reply