I'd bookmarked the search page on AutoTrader, and regularly went back to it to see if they were any cheaper. Low and behold, the cars were depreciating, but it was a drag having to go back to the site each time. I was too lazy to put the prices and dates in a spreadsheet.
Writing this little app seemed like way less work (it wasn't, but whatever). I thought it might be useful to other people, so I bought a domain and here we are.
Would love feedback! Would this work in the US? What are the large car sites in the US?
https://www.carpricetracker.com/search/2/Golf+GTE
I want to track how quickly the price of that model was dropping. Hopefully over time a nice curve will be produced.
