Show HN: Track UK car price depreciation. Get alerted when prices change (carpricetracker.com)
Hi HN. I really want to buy a Golf GTE, but was worried that they were still depreciating quite heavily. Looking around the web, I couldn't see a way of tracking the price of a used car over time.

I'd bookmarked the search page on AutoTrader, and regularly went back to it to see if they were any cheaper. Low and behold, the cars were depreciating, but it was a drag having to go back to the site each time. I was too lazy to put the prices and dates in a spreadsheet.

Writing this little app seemed like way less work (it wasn't, but whatever). I thought it might be useful to other people, so I bought a domain and here we are.

Would love feedback! Would this work in the US? What are the large car sites in the US?

Nice app, good work! It would be nice if the price/mileage graphs could have a label informing what each axis means as they can have similar values at times.

I'm using this service for such things: https://urlooker.com It allows to track any prices, not just cars.

Just to say the site has not been up long, and so I dont have a lot of price history, but an example of what I wrote it for is here:

https://www.carpricetracker.com/search/2/Golf+GTE

I want to track how quickly the price of that model was dropping. Hopefully over time a nice curve will be produced.

