Ask HN: Inexpensive, cutoff SaaS for HTTP and compute?

|Hi HN, I'd like to solicit your wisdom in locating cheap HTTP+compute PaaS hosting options.
My requirements:
- TLS
- Access to raw HTTP payload
- Automatic shutoff of service with free-of-charge 503s if some threshold exceeded (e.g. if it gets hugged to death)
Nice to have:
- User-configurable cutoff threshold
- Billed by request and/or CPU use instead of flat fee
- A good metrics/analytics/billing dashboard
- HTTP/2
- Multiple supported languages, comformance to idiomatic language APIs instead of proprietary platform
Intended usecase:
- HTTP request comes in
- Process request (e.g. dig up page from storage, make API calls to the outside, or run some computation)
- HTTP response goes out
Thanks! I'm aware this sounds a lot like Google AppEngine, but i'm interested in alternatives.