Purely CSS Mobile Menu, using no classes
oregon-tech-ninja.github.io
1 point
by
oregontechninja
25 minutes ago
oregontechninja
25 minutes ago
CSS and HTML are like a mechanical machine; you can build some really innovative stuff with just the two. I've been working on a classless CSS framework to get rid of div soup and bring back sane html. I'm really really happy with the menu, and would love some feed back.
