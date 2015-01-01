Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Venezuela has arrested Bitcoin miners for affecting stability electricity supply (bitcoinist.com)
29 points by elmar 1 hour ago | hide | past | web | 9 comments | favorite





Of all the places to mine Bitcoin, why Venezuela? Is the electricity subsidized enough to justify all the other headaches associates with running an operation out of there?

With the instability of their currency I can understand why someone would want to use or buy bitcoin, but why mine there?

I'm from Venezuela, and happen to know a few people that are mining bitcoin down there. Electricity is incredibly cheap! You practically don't have to factor electricity costs in your operation. Yes, the grid is very unstable, but you can always by generators that run on gasoline (which is also incredibly cheap! a full tank of gas for your car will cost less than 0.1 USD.)

Now, this is obviously horrible for the environment. But what can you expect when your own currency is being rapidly destroyed by the power-hungry idiots that have taken hold of the country. Let's hope for a brighter future.

Can you shed a light on how is the situation there? The media made it seem like nobody is surviving right over there. I hope you are safe.

I have actually been living in Canada for 4 years now. Everything is a very hairy mess; I was there in the summer of 2015 and remember thinking "Wow! Things can't get possibly worst than this", and then I went back unexpectedly late this year and I can't tell you how much worst things are looking.

The infrastructure is collapsing, finding food to eat is a game of going to every supermarket in the city, among other things. I think my Dad puts it really well when he says that Venezuela has had a reversal of all the progress we made for decades; people have lost a lot of their values simply because life is so tough.

From https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Electricity_pricing

> 3.1[US cents/kWh] at Official exchange rate ( 13.50 Bs/US$) or 0.48 [US cents/kWh] at unofficial exchange rate (1.095 Bs/US$)

(This may have changed due to high inflation.)

For comparison, in the same table the price in continental USA is between 8 and 17 [US cents/kWh].

They were exchanging it for money or stuff in Colombia, so they were getting an effective price similar to using the black market bolivar/US$ exchange rate, i.e. 0.48 [US cents/kWh]

I suspect electricity is pegged to the official rate. This makes it heavily subsidized even if it isn't. (The spread between the official and black market rate is huge)

So basically they are buying electricity at official rate and then selling the proceeds in the black market. Rinse and repeat. I suspect, also, their biggest challenge is to get the miners inside the country (since they are usually huge in size)

>With the instability of their currency I can understand why someone would want to use or buy bitcoin, but why mine there?

I suspect you answered your own question.

>the electricity subsidized enough to justify all the other headaches associates with running an operation out of there

People tend to behave rationally so based on the other prospects, which there aren't many of in Venezuela, Bitcoin mining must have become a useful source of income.

> Is the electricity subsidized enough to justify all the other headaches associates with running an operation out of there?

Yes, it is. Mining cost is overwhelmingly dictated by energy cost. And once you have a small farm running, it should be easy to scale up.

Also consider the possibility that they were stealing the power (I think I read that somewhere).

Electricity is practically free, and I imagine they didn't move there to mine but rather were born in Venezuela.

