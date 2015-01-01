With the instability of their currency I can understand why someone would want to use or buy bitcoin, but why mine there?
Now, this is obviously horrible for the environment. But what can you expect when your own currency is being rapidly destroyed by the power-hungry idiots that have taken hold of the country. Let's hope for a brighter future.
The infrastructure is collapsing, finding food to eat is a game of going to every supermarket in the city, among other things. I think my Dad puts it really well when he says that Venezuela has had a reversal of all the progress we made for decades; people have lost a lot of their values simply because life is so tough.
> 3.1[US cents/kWh] at Official exchange rate ( 13.50 Bs/US$) or 0.48 [US cents/kWh] at unofficial exchange rate (1.095 Bs/US$)
(This may have changed due to high inflation.)
For comparison, in the same table the price in continental USA is between 8 and 17 [US cents/kWh].
They were exchanging it for money or stuff in Colombia, so they were getting an effective price similar to using the black market bolivar/US$ exchange rate, i.e. 0.48 [US cents/kWh]
So basically they are buying electricity at official rate and then selling the proceeds in the black market. Rinse and repeat. I suspect, also, their biggest challenge is to get the miners inside the country (since they are usually huge in size)
I suspect you answered your own question.
>the electricity subsidized enough to justify all the other headaches associates with running an operation out of there
People tend to behave rationally so based on the other prospects, which there aren't many of in Venezuela, Bitcoin mining must have become a useful source of income.
Yes, it is. Mining cost is overwhelmingly dictated by energy cost. And once you have a small farm running, it should be easy to scale up.
Also consider the possibility that they were stealing the power (I think I read that somewhere).
