Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Ask HN: How many points you have
1 point by praving5 30 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 1 comment | favorite
I have been contributing to HN from last 2 years or so and have just 268 karma points. How many you have and what you do?





It's usually easier to get a few points with a comment about something you know. What is your area of expertise?

[I guess you know, but I'll remind you anyway. Try to avoid jokes and oneliners.]

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: