Ask HN: How many points you have
1 point
by
praving5
30 minutes ago
I have been contributing to HN from last 2 years or so and have just 268 karma points. How many you have and what you do?
gus_massa
9 minutes ago
It's usually easier to get a few points with a comment about something you know. What is your area of expertise?
[I guess you know, but I'll remind you anyway. Try to avoid jokes and oneliners.]
