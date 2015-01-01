Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
IPv6 Support for AWS Extended to 15 Regions (amazon.com)
53 points by jeffbarr 1 hour ago | hide | past | web | 8 comments | favorite





This is great news. The reason we support IPv6 lookups but only over IPv4 connections on https://ipinfo.io is because we use AWS with VPC, which hasn't historically supported IPv6. Except many sites/services to add IPv6 now that were previously limited by this.

reply


I just came across https://ipinfo.io, great service. I actually use it when hyperlinking any IP address, for a quick way to view GeoIP information. Thanks!

reply


Unless something has changed since I just happened to have checked early today, VPC ELBs are still IPv4-only. They return AAAA records on the ipv6 and dualstack subdomains like their classic/non-VPC counterparts (which do fully support IPv6), but the ports aren't open on the returned addresses, so it's not very useful. Maybe someone from Amazon can chime in?

reply


IPv4 is great, but nat makes things so hard. This sounds wonderful.

reply


Half the internet shall be available on IPv6 soon now. ;)

reply


It's sad that Google Cloud Platform is behind on this.

reply


While not a perfect solution, you can use CloudFlare in front of your app/site for full IPv6 support without having to deal with AAAA records and IPv6 support from your origin.

reply


As I was told recently, IPV6 is not comming anytime soon to GCP (not in next 6 months).

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: