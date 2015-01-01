Hacker News
IPv6 Support for AWS Extended to 15 Regions
(
amazon.com
)
53 points
by
jeffbarr
1 hour ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
8 comments
|
favorite
coderholic
29 minutes ago
This is great news. The reason we support IPv6 lookups but only over IPv4 connections on
https://ipinfo.io
is because we use AWS with VPC, which hasn't historically supported IPv6. Except many sites/services to add IPv6 now that were previously limited by this.
reply
nodesocket
6 minutes ago
I just came across
https://ipinfo.io
, great service. I actually use it when hyperlinking any IP address, for a quick way to view GeoIP information. Thanks!
reply
spencerhakim
20 minutes ago
Unless something has changed since I just happened to have checked early today, VPC ELBs are still IPv4-only. They return AAAA records on the ipv6 and dualstack subdomains like their classic/non-VPC counterparts (which do fully support IPv6), but the ports aren't open on the returned addresses, so it's not very useful. Maybe someone from Amazon can chime in?
reply
jfoutz
27 minutes ago
IPv4 is great, but nat makes things
so hard
. This sounds wonderful.
reply
ramshanker
24 minutes ago
Half the internet shall be available on IPv6 soon now. ;)
reply
masterleep
34 minutes ago
It's sad that Google Cloud Platform is behind on this.
reply
nodesocket
8 minutes ago
While not a perfect solution, you can use CloudFlare in front of your app/site for full IPv6 support without having to deal with AAAA records and IPv6 support from your origin.
reply
doh
13 minutes ago
As I was told recently, IPV6 is not comming anytime soon to GCP (not in next 6 months).
reply
