Ask HN: What's stopping you from using Firefox as your primary browser?

Being the Open Internet advocates that they are you would imagine that most of us are generally big supporters of Firefox. So why then aren't more of us using it as your primary browser? For me it's a simple feature in Chrome "tab to search" which frustratingly has never been ported into Firefox and every time I try to switch over the absense of this feature lures me back to Chrome as I'm just more effective with it. Ref: http://www.danielfuterman.com/google-chrome-tab-to-search What stopping you?