Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Scientists must fight for the facts (nature.com)
72 points by jkimmel 2 hours ago | hide | past | web | 23 comments | favorite 





  > Within two days of Trump assuming power, White House
  > officials have found themselves embroiled in a
  > scandal over “alternative facts”.
Those weren't alternative facts, those were lies.

Actual alternative facts do exist because we often select the facts we represent based on our tribal affiliations.

I won't be able to reclaim the term now that is smeared. But I wish people could point out when somebody is lying (or misleading) without trying to smear the existence of counterzeitgeist truth.

Aside: why didn't anybody in the Trump administration respond by pointing out that Washington, D.C. is majority democrat, and that Bush's inauguration might have been a better comparison? Quite embarrassing that they would lie when deflating the authority of the comparison would have probably been more effective...

reply


Because this would require making a comparison to others.

reply


Facts are weird beasts. We are terrible at recognising facts, for a number of reasons. For a start people tend to confuse them with truth.

A fact is generally considered to be a proposition that is true. The problem is, science doesn't deal in what's true. Science deals in what's falsifiable.

Most things that are believed to be true aren't falsifiable, and therefore fall into the epistemologically nebulous category of "things which are not yet false". I'd suggest that trying to build a positivist bastion of truth on such shifting epistemological sands is doomed to fail.

reply


>A fact is generally considered to be a proposition that is true. The problem is, science doesn't deal in what's true. Science deals in what's falsifiable.

That's the epistemology of Popper. Not necessarily how science works. See e.g. Fayerabends arguments in "Against Method".

reply


I think of late one of the problems is that there is a certain dogma within political circles and the media that the body of facts produced by scientists is absolute and irrefutable, when the truth is somewhat the opposite: the body of knowledge produced by science is constantly changing, individual results are continually reevaluated, and theories are compared against each other until there is a preponderance of evidence in favor of one over the others.

I don't want to get too political, but one can't help but wonder if the way science has been talked about in the media has led to a skepticism of academia to an unhealthy degree.

reply


That theory doesn't really align with the number of climate change denialists that appear on media channels and say that scientists are a) wrong, b) biased, c) not in consensus, d) unsure in their predictions, e) paid shills.

reply


This kind of article does not belong to Nature. It talks about what the media said as evidence , undefined alternative facts, how "Rejecting mainstream science has become a theme for Trump", yet the only fact presented is that tillerson acknowledged climate change. Other than the fair criticism of pushing fossil fuels, it's a purely political fluff article. Even editorials should be based on facts in Nature.

reply


Not true: freezing EPA funds, censoring EPA twitter, replacing web pages on climate change with fossile fuel propaganda, and disputing truth on live television

We need to act, and we need to act now. Science is what got this man elected (twitter, television), now it needs to fight for the very basic principles.

reply


> Science is what got this man elected (twitter, television), now it needs to fight for the very basic principles.

The word "science" seems to mean almost everything nowadays.

Twitter and television are not science. They are social constructs built around the works of engineering, which itself was based on some established scientific knowledge.

reply


He targeted his ads using social media in a very scientific matter (the article on the front page yesterday??). Ads selected on beliefs associated with responses to social media behavior.

But you're right that using Twitter by itself is not science.

reply


>Twitter and television are not science. They are social constructs built around the works of engineering, which itself was based on some established scientific knowledge.

I admit it's a long causality chain, but without the scientific methods, those things would not exist. Thus, those methods are what we need to preserve in order to advance, and this is very openly threatened by the current administration.

reply


Freezing EPA funds is not mentioned in the article. The rest is media talk, but not science. Trump is not a scientist.

Still looking for the facts in this article...

reply


Do you really rely on only one source for your information? Maybe the article is not top notch investigative journalism, that doesn't dispute that this administration is openly aggressive to science that doesn't fit their agenda.

reply


Thanks for saying that. I wonder why nature feels that scientists around the world need to read pure fluff which presents speculation as fact. Maybe because they want to bias scientists for or against someone? Science still needs to be blind.

reply


Scientists must have their skin in the game - so the facts will fight for themselves.

reply


Has anyone else noticed the disturbing parallel between Trump's "Alternative facts" and the famous Nixon-era press office claim that "Previous statements are inoperative"?

reply


We had 'core' promises and 'non-core' promises here in Australia. How politicians use language is quite instructive.

reply


Sounds like Donald Rumsfeld's known knowns and known unknowns

reply


Sounds rather more like Karl Rove's "reality-based communities" — which was not praise:

> The aide said that guys like me were "in what we call the reality-based community," which he defined as people who "believe that solutions emerge from your judicious study of discernible reality." ... "That's not the way the world really works anymore," he continued. "We're an empire now, and when we act, we create our own reality. And while you're studying that reality—judiciously, as you will—we'll act again, creating other new realities, which you can study too, and that's how things will sort out. We're history's actors…and you, all of you, will be left to just study what we do."

reply


Without defending the misleading way this was used, there are such things as 1. Known knowns, 2. known unknowns, and 2. unknown unknowns. AKA stuff you know, stuff you know that you don't know, and stuff that you do not know that you don't know.

reply


It's basic epistemology.

reply


That wasn't quite the gaffe that a lot of people made it out to be though: http://news.bbc.co.uk/2/hi/uk_news/magazine/7121136.stm

reply


As "alternative facts" go, these pale in comparison to "a demonstration caused by an internet video"...

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: