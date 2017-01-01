Hacker News
new
|
comments
|
show
|
ask
|
jobs
|
submit
login
Racket v6.8
(
racket-lang.org
)
41 points
by
nickmain
1 hour ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
1 comment
|
favorite
mslev
17 minutes ago
I used Racket in my Programming Languages class at Cal Poly. Took a while (a long while) to get my head around it, but it ended up being pretty fun. Haven't been able to convince myself to use it after that though ;)
Shoutout to Prof Clements and his excellent sideburns.
reply
Guidelines
|
FAQ
|
Support
|
API
|
Security
|
Lists
|
Bookmarklet
|
DMCA
|
Apply to YC
|
Contact
Search:
Shoutout to Prof Clements and his excellent sideburns.
reply