Hacker News
new
|
comments
|
show
|
ask
|
jobs
|
submit
login
Show HN: Concept of marketplace for Machine learning datasets
(
datapie.in
)
7 points
by
akshaynathr
32 minutes ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
2 comments
|
favorite
akshaynathr
15 minutes ago
Hi everyone, While working on some of my projects involving Machine learning algorithms and deep neural networks i have found that there is a lack of training data sets in many areas. Also many of them are scattered throughout web, some are extremely huge for an individual to process etc.So i thought of this idea of having a marketplace for data ,structured for machine learning communities. It can be a one stop place for researchers, scientists, students,data analysts etc.Looking for some valuable opinions.
reply
bijection
2 minutes ago
It looks like your page is down, possibly due to HN load.
reply
Guidelines
|
FAQ
|
Support
|
API
|
Security
|
Lists
|
Bookmarklet
|
DMCA
|
Apply to YC
|
Contact
Search:
reply