Show HN: Concept of marketplace for Machine learning datasets (datapie.in)
Hi everyone, While working on some of my projects involving Machine learning algorithms and deep neural networks i have found that there is a lack of training data sets in many areas. Also many of them are scattered throughout web, some are extremely huge for an individual to process etc.So i thought of this idea of having a marketplace for data ,structured for machine learning communities. It can be a one stop place for researchers, scientists, students,data analysts etc.Looking for some valuable opinions.

It looks like your page is down, possibly due to HN load.

