It's a standard, we know it works and how.
HTTP headers can allow to know when to flush cache (just like it's currently done) and provide last known md5/sha1/whatever digest to make sure page is not tempered with (let's say it's checked when the download is complete, and retry a download if the signature does not match: it should not happen often anyway). It obviously won't work for pages which distribute auth related content, but it would be great for assets.
I guess a problem could be that page load will be slower (depends on the ability to parallelize and to contact geographically close peers, I suppose), but it would mean way less heavy load on servers.
I dont want to be (potentiall forced to) distribute software.
With recent developments in net neutrality and data plans, p2p could drastically impact my data plan and cost me money.
Sure I can see why you would think the potential is, but for me p2p data distribution is out of the question, at least for now.
It's incredible how Opera was innovative at the time. Nowadays it just another useless chrome.
Too bad it couldn't keep up with the whole Web 2.0 sh*tstorm.
Why probably? This is exactly how the immensely popular Popcorn Time worked.
"it will not at all distribute the load as evenly among the peers as the "random access" method does."
If people only stay to download the file and then disconnect then there will be a higher concentration of parts from the beginning of the file than to the end. This reduces the resiliency of the swarm.
The only thing that kills swarms is average seed ratio < 1
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Super-seeding
uTP is a very nice bittorrent over UDP protocol implementing LEDBAT congestion control algorithm [1].
1 - https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/LEDBAT
Probably due to the sorry state of affairs that is the consumer router space, running BitTorrent renders even web browsing painfully slow and sometimes completely nonfunctional.
Why BitTorrent does this while normal http transfers do not is not clear to me. Perhaps due to the huge number of connections made.
Either way, when given a choice I'll always take a direct HTTP transfer over a torrent, for no other reason than the fact that I'd like to be able to watch cat videos while the download completes.
http://lartc.org/wondershaper/
I've been using it for 15 years and it's still working great. Even with multiple P2P clients, stuff like HTTP, SSH, and gaming keep a low latency. Also you learn a lot about networks just by configuring it :-)
Two key reasons, usually, both related to congestion control (or practical lack thereof).
> Perhaps due to the huge number of connections made.
This is one of those reasons: unless the other end of your incoming connection is prioritising interactive traffic somehow packets for each stream will get through at more or less the same rate once the connection is saturated. So if you have a SSH link and are requesting a http(s) stream (for a web page or that cat video) while a torrent process has 98 connections getting data, for every 100 packets down the link only two are for your interactive process. On fast enough link this isn't an issue, but "fast enough" needs to be "very fast" in such circumstances as it is relative to the combined speed of all the hosts sending data. You can mitigate this by telling the torrent client to use minimal incoming connections (limiting incoming bandwidth can have some effect but is generally ineffective as bandwidth limits like that need to be applied on the other side of the link).
The other problem is due to control packets such as those for connection handshakes and so forth fighting for space on the same link as those carrying data. As soon as the connection is saturated in either direction so that there are packets queued for more than an instant, latency in both directions takes a massive hit. This is particularly noticeable on asymmetric links such as many residential arrangements. You can mitigate this by throttling the outgoing traffic either within the torrent client or at other parts of the network (assuming the traffic isn't hidden in a VPN link that means you can't reliably distinguish it from other encrypted packets) and reserving some bandwidth for giving priority to interactive traffic and protocol level control packets but you have very little control (usually practically none) over traffic coming the other way as you the measures have to be taken before the packets hit the choke point and you don't control those hosts your ISP does (they will implement some generic QoS filtering/shaping but more than that requires traffic inspection which we don't want them to do, and they don't want responsibility either legally or in terms of providing/managing relevant computing capacity).
(the above is a significant simplification - network congestion is one of those real world things that quickly gets very complicated/messy!)
Bittorrent very quickly uses 100% of your upload speed, which effectively breaks the internet. The solution is to limit upload speed in your client
Minimal implementations of HTTP (and I'm strictly talking about the transport protocol, not about HTML, JS, ...) is dead simple and relatively easy to implement.
Of course there's a ton of extensions (gzip compression, keepalive, chunks, websockets, ...), but if you simply need to 'add HTTP' to one of your projects (and for some reason none of the existing libraries can be used) it shouldn't take too many lines of code until you can serve a simple 'hello world' site.
On top of all that, it's dead simple to put any one of the many existing reverse proxies/load balancers in front of your custom HTTP server to add load balancing, authentication, rate limiting (and all of those can be done in a standard way)
Furthermore, HTTP has the huge advantage of being readily available on pretty much every piece of hardware that has even the slightest idea of networking.
Any new technology would have to fight a steep uphill battle to convince existing users to switch.
Have I mentioned that it's standardized and open?
(I'm speaking about authenticated connections. For anonymous access - which should be read-only anyway - you're usually better off using HTTP anyway)
FTP does have some advantages, but HTTP has more advanced support for resuming connections, virtual hosting, better compression, and persistent connections, to name a few.
[0] https://daniel.haxx.se/docs/ftp-vs-http.html
http://i3.kym-cdn.com/photos/images/original/000/732/170/796...
HTTP is quite a good protocol. Simple, extensible to a sane extent, but not overly extensible (XMPP i'm thinking about you).
HTTP is not accidentally successful. FTP is a bad joke. (stateful. binary mode, 7 bit by default. uses multiple connections (unless in passive mode))
I bet if we had used FTP instead of HTTP for serving HTML right from the start, FTP would today have all of the same extensions and the same people would argue for it being too bloated :) (HTTP started as pretty minimalistic protocol back in the day)
I often find the discrepancy between what HTTP has originally been designed for (serving static HTML pages) and all the different things it's being used for today highly amusing. Yes, some of todays applications for HTTP border on abuse, but its versatility (combined with its simplicity) fascinates me.
Which are dead simple to construct, send, receive and parse.
Really.
For example, let's curl -L (view everything but the body) for the spec: http://www.ietf.org/rfc/rfc7230.txt
HTTP/1.1 200 OK
Date: Tue, 24 Jan 2017 12:00:55 GMT
Content-Type: text/plain
Transfer-Encoding: chunked
Connection: keep-alive
Set-Cookie: __cfduid=df57c7720b704a40e4c3367bbe248771c1485259254; expires=Wed, 24-Jan-18 12:00:54 GMT; path=/;
domain=.ietf.org; HttpOnly
Last-Modified: Sat, 07 Jun 2014 00:41:49 GMT
ETag: W/"3247b-4fb343e4dcd40-gzip"
Vary: Accept-Encoding
Strict-Transport-Security: max-age=31536000
X-Frame-Options: SAMEORIGIN
X-Xss-Protection: 1; mode=block
X-Content-Type-Options: nosniff
CF-Cache-Status: EXPIRED
Expires: Tue, 24 Jan 2017 16:00:54 GMT
Cache-Control: public, max-age=14400
Server: cloudflare-nginx
CF-RAY: 326353e6a6a257a7-IAD
A bunch of newline, (CRLF), seperated key-value mappings. Some with a DSL (Such as Set-Cookie).
It gives you a status message instantly, a date to check against cache, a Content-Type for your parser, acceptable encoding, for your parser, a bunch of other values for your cache. All for free.
As for the body of the content? For a gzipped value like this, it's everything outside the header, until EOF. That's not quite as easy as when the content-length parameter is given, but hardly difficult for parsing.
HTTP is easy.
In fact, HTTP is so easy, that in-complete HTTP servers can still serve up real content, and browsers can still read it.
HTTPS is more complicated, but if you simply rely on certificate stores and CAs, it becomes much easier, but HTTPS is a different protocol.
This is chunked and keep-
alive. Things get a little trickier
