Realm is looking for editors and transcriptionists for our News page

We're looking for a few savvy and technical wordsmiths to help us create the posts on realm.io/news. This is remote, part time work. - Must have strong written English, attention to detail, and ability to meet deadlines. - The job requires basic markdown knowledge, but we'll train/onboard for our workflow. - Mobile development experience preferred and helpful, although this is not actual mobile dev work. Get in touch with Fred at fp@realm.io with a bit about yourself, why you're interested in the job, and links to github, twitter, or personal websites. Consideration for editor vs. transcriptionist depends on experience, but let us know which you prefer.