Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Supreme Court Should Block Printer Company’s Ploy to Undermine Consumer Rights (eff.org)
41 points by wslh 1 hour ago | hide | past | web | 1 comment | favorite





If the doctrine of patent exhaustion is undermined, I can only imagine how the public's ability to use general purpose computers might be restricted. Possibly the only unencumbered computer I own is an 8088 that hasn't been powered on for well over a decade.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: