Supreme Court Should Block Printer Company’s Ploy to Undermine Consumer Rights
40 points
by
wslh
1 hour ago
1 comment
Natsu
11 minutes ago
If the doctrine of patent exhaustion is undermined, I can only imagine how the public's ability to use general purpose computers might be restricted. Possibly the only unencumbered computer I own is an 8088 that hasn't been powered on for well over a decade.
