Reading Uber Emails(Fixed, 10000 bounty) (pentestnepal.tech)
16 points by vinnyglennon 1 hour ago





Ouch. No domain verification required by Sendgrid before allowing you to inject a hook that dumps email contents.

That's much broader than just Uber.

