RISC-V 64-bit Linux in JavaScript (bellard.org)
  ~# date

  Thu Jan 1 00:03:09 UTC 1970

This was discussed last month. https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=13210711

Except this is the JavaScript version.

Wow, I'm running Linux on top of RISC-V in an emulator in my browser on my phone!

