RISC-V 64-bit Linux in JavaScript
(
bellard.org
)
19 points
by
mbroncano
2 hours ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
4 comments
|
favorite
ramblenode
4 minutes ago
~# date Thu Jan 1 00:03:09 UTC 1970
reply
alpb
44 minutes ago
This was discussed last month.
https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=13210711
reply
bobajeff
35 minutes ago
Except this is the JavaScript version.
reply
bobajeff
32 minutes ago
Wow, I'm running Linux on top of RISC-V in an emulator in my browser on my phone!
reply
