Ask HN: How to deal with job search burnout?

I've had a very unsuccessful job search since graduation. Before it, way before I ever was concerned about getting something before graduation, I used to be excited about CS. I would read books, do tech, and many other things. When the job search came, I became depressed, and now finally burned out. I've had several final interviews with unknown, non-tech companies, but never managed to snag an offer. I worked at a contract job (NodeJS) for 2 months. I keep reading online advice: work on projects and study interviewing problems. The thing is... no one has ever asked me any challenging tech questions in interviews, and no one has asked about my past projects. My recent interviews: 1) Last week I got a referral from HN for a defense company. I'm waiting to see if they'll proceed to a 2nd interview. 2) Last month, I didn't make it past the 2nd interviewer for a QA role, because the interview thought I wasn't convincing enough to transition to QA from someone with developer experience. 3) Last month, I couldn't make it past a phone screen for a tech startup, because either the recruiter said I stated a too high salary (he didn't let me proceed until I said something): $80k - $90k in NYC, where Glassdoor states the average is $110k; or he got confused and thought I was fired from my 2-month contract (I wasn't; it ended on great terms). So, I'm terribly burned out. What should I be doing in order to improve my life? CS has been my entire life -- from computer camps (Montclair University, Stevens Insitute, etc.) of playing Starcraft on LAN, to reverse engineering of programs, to weekly installs of Linux distros on high school weekends. I really don't know anything else, and would like rekindle the light. I obviously can't take a vacation. Maybe there's an interesting book or recommended exercise routine.