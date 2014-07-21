https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=13047056
> Essentially, the trade had little economic purpose—only an accounting one.
Yep, that's one of the first things you learn about when you take any kind of trading course. At a lower level in the cash equity markets you have something similar with wash trades.
The rule of thumb has always been, did you swap any risk, if not then consider you may have done something dubious, not always, but its a very good first pass.
> This month the bank agreed to pay $7.2 billion to resolve a U.S. probe into its subprime mortgage business, admitting it misled investors. Deutsche has paid more than $9 billion in further fines and settlements related to claims of tax evasion; violating sanctions against Iran, Libya, Syria, Myanmar, and Sudan; rigging the $300 trillion Libor market; and other alleged breaches of the law.
I think this is going to be the new normal for banks from now on until they get completely out of trading an market making, which is probably going to be never.
It's very hard to police a world wide distributed teams, who have many conflicting views, all of who get paid based on what they produce and don't have much long term incentive to see things any other way.
I mean, in this case even the risk team singed off on it. What more could a CEO do. At some level you have to trust your people to make money and do it without breaking the laws of every country you do business in, even if those laws can conflict.
Having said that, Deutsche bank is one bank that keeps coming up when fines and abuse in the baking system are in the news.
They allegedly wrote famed hedge fund Renaissance Technologies their infamous basket option put that let RenTech claim that its short term trades were actually long term captial gains instead by virtue of them owning the put written by the bank that just happend to include every single short term trade Rentech did over the year.
Deutsche got paid handsomly for writing the put and RenTech got the cliam long term capital gains vs short term capital gains.
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2014-07-21/renaissan...
Side Bar:
I've said this before, but when the tell all book about RenTech is written, their genius will be confirmed but I think you'll find they did alot more shady things like the above to juice their returns.
Why is this hard for management to police their own departments? It's not. It's culture a criminality with little reason to believe they themselves will ever go to jail. Until that changes this will continue.
>"I mean, in this case even the risk team singed off on it. What more could a CEO do?"
Verify? These CEOs get paid hundreds of millions of dollars a year because supposedly because they are "that good." If they are that good then they should be conducting independent audits - "trust by verify." Their M.O. is always to blame someone else. The buck never stops with them though.
I have the sense that in many of these cases, the laws actually don't conflict. That is, they did things that are illegal in every country they do business in, and that's without even touching SarbOx.
