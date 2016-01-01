Whenever this list comes up there's generally a group of people that dislike it for trying to be at least mildly humorous (The whole concept for it started with my developer friends and I joking about some of the names and how opaque they were, so not sure what I'm supposed to do).
There were a couple substantial edits I made to it where a few funny lines were cut in favor of better explaining what/how something worked.
I also started fleshing out some of the services with slightly more in-depth articles about them (such as this discussion of AWS Buckets where I compare Amazon's CTO to a character from 28 Days Later - https://www.expeditedssl.com/aws-s3-buckets-of-objects
I've sometimes thought that I should try and make it into an ebook or something, but there's always been something more interesting to work on. Thanks to everyone who has enjoyed it, shared it with their friends and hopefully took their first steps to messing around with AWS.
Anything similiar for Azure? I would really like to understand the difference between the different types of app services, and especially how they relate to the project templates in Visual Studio.
For example: Express Route - "Should have been called Pretty good" that not really helpful. It should have been called "Azure MPLS" or "Azure direct connect"
The one service name that's self declared.
Source: Acronyms seriously suck https://twitter.com/davejohnson/status/602951117413216256
