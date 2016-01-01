Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Hey, Author here. This is old and I haven't added some of the new services that AWS has released since I first wrote it.

Whenever this list comes up there's generally a group of people that dislike it for trying to be at least mildly humorous (The whole concept for it started with my developer friends and I joking about some of the names and how opaque they were, so not sure what I'm supposed to do).

There were a couple substantial edits I made to it where a few funny lines were cut in favor of better explaining what/how something worked.

I also started fleshing out some of the services with slightly more in-depth articles about them (such as this discussion of AWS Buckets where I compare Amazon's CTO to a character from 28 Days Later - https://www.expeditedssl.com/aws-s3-buckets-of-objects

I've sometimes thought that I should try and make it into an ebook or something, but there's always been something more interesting to work on. Thanks to everyone who has enjoyed it, shared it with their friends and hopefully took their first steps to messing around with AWS.

It would be funny to redo the icons also. I like how the shortcut bar gives you the option to use only the icons, as if anyone can remember more than zero of them.

This is really useful for a layman like me who doesn't have a lot of exposure to AWS.

Anything similiar for Azure? I would really like to understand the difference between the different types of app services, and especially how they relate to the project templates in Visual Studio.

https://www.expeditedssl.com/azure-in-plain-english

Sadly that one try to be a little too funny.

For example: Express Route - "Should have been called Pretty good" that not really helpful. It should have been called "Azure MPLS" or "Azure direct connect"

Still wondering why AWS does not provide a solid PaaS solution like Heroku does (they are on AWS, though) - or am I just overlooking it? I would like to host a few node.js/Clojure apps but I don't want to have the hassle with virtual machines/IaaS.

ElasticBeanstalk is their PAAS-like solution. I still tend to build out things with Heroku as the central point and slot in AWS services as they make sense.

I looked at ElasticBeanstalk back then, and - frankly - to me it sounds like an overcomplicated PaaS product. If I understood it correctly, they basically "just" tie together a bunch of services for you. I was expecting something as simple as Heroku, actually.

Elastic Beanstalk and now Lightsail.

Lightsail isn't really a PaaS, it's a 'simplified' rebranding of EC2.

GCP does not really need one of these. It is a lot easier to understand. The only time it gets confusing for people are the papers or projects they were based on (e.g. StackDriver, BigTable, etc).

Calling S3 "FTP" is a bit misleading, I would have just called it "File Storage" and explained it along the lines of FTP instead.

> Code Deploy > Should have been called: Not bad

The one service name that's self declared.

Broken on mobile.

Looks good on my Nexus 5x -- I had to rotate the phone in landscape mode first though :)

Updoot, because I was thinking just the other day how absurd Amazon's naming scheme is. Did an engineer think of that sh#!? If Amazon was run by Musk instead of Besos, a harsh email would have been sent to the employees to cut that sh#! out.

Source: Acronyms seriously suck https://twitter.com/davejohnson/status/602951117413216256

There's something particularly grating about your comment. From the 'updoot' to the fetishization of Elon Musk.

I mean Elon did write this email about spacex acronyms. He even talks about it in an interview: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dQw4w9WgXcQ

