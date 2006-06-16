With the right test group, right questions, and correctly controlled environment, you can create almost any conclusion.
"Scientific Studies: John Oliver" : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0Rnq1NpHdmw
"Stanford News - research Scientists and Data": http://news.stanford.edu/2015/11/16/fraud-science-papers-111...
"TWP - 64 Scientific Papers Restracted": https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/morning-mix/wp/2015/08/1...
reply
I find it bizarre that there are certain sounds that I can make with my mouth that ripple through the air and upon hitting the delicate ears of another human being will cause offence. I think people of the future will look back on this period of time and refer to all of us as crazy for being so sensitive when there are much, much bigger problems facing humankind.
I find it even crazier still that people write f-ck or c-cksucker and feel that by using hyphen they're protecting these same sensitive folk from the rudeness of the words. I mean come on. If I read f*ck what I actually say in my head is "fuck". Not "beep" or some other auto-censor in my head.
Just two minor caveats to all of the above:
If I'm meeting somebody new, or somebody with whom I do not already have a close relationship with (especially within the confines of business) I will tone down but not cease my swearing. It's just polite but if they then proceed to drop an f-bomb all bets are off and I'll revert to default swearing mode.
I also do not swear, for obvious reasons, in front of my three year old or any children for that matter. Again, it's just common sense.
I've watched every single one of my submissions to Stackoverflow that I contributed in my own free time slowly cleaned and all my character purged from it until it more or less sounds like an American infomercial.
And when I complain about this American cultural belligerence all I get is a bunch of blithe, hollow muppets who have been drained of passion and love telling me that I'm unprofessional and not swearing is empirically better because.
Fuck that shit. I have to pragmatically accept it as a fact of life but I _really_ despise it.
I cuss a lot at work. But I don't cuss at people. I have a coworker that says things like "It's fucking ridiculous that X task isn't done" to the people who are doing that task. This dude is toxic to be around. I... think I'm not? We'll see how many of the people I'm managing still work here in a year, though. Hopefully all of them.
So yeah. In addition to signaling honesty, cussing can be part of aggressively damaging relationships, which is something businesses (and HN) benefit from discouraging.
I find this an interesting statement. Would you mind providing some clear examples of a real-life situation where honesty isn't a virtue?
I often find that lying is convenient (for the person lying) in the short term but its damage can be far reaching and difficult to predict. If you want to have meaningful and effective relationships (at home or at work) straight honesty is always beneficial.
I do remember working with someone who had Alzheimer's disease. I stopped being honest with her quite quickly as I figured that repeatedly reminding her of her husband's death was wrong. But I can't think of any other examples of my life when straight honesty wasn't a virtue. What about you?
I'm not entirely sure what transpired. I assume he had to report to higher-ups(and it didn't go over well?). But, that experience has always stuck with me.
In general, I am honest & don't swear much.
In most negotiations, you are usually at an advantage if you have more information than other parties. Lying/lack of transparency tend to work to your advantage in such situations. Of course, it depends on what, and there's context to that...
I'd say expressing contempt for your co-workers is toxic whether it's accompanied by swearing or not
When speaking with colleagues, it's discouraged only when there's people who are trigger-happy about complaining to HR. Fairly or not, women in particular have a reputation of running to HR when someone says something offensive or crude, which leads to them being excluded from office banter, which leads to them feeling left out of the group. Tough problem to solve.
It makes sense really. You let the profanity flow when you feel that you can trust people. You're also most honest when you feel that you can trust people.
Actually, it seems really easy to solve: Stop cursing so much at work and stop excluding women from your conversations. If you can't see the value of inclusiveness over cursing, you're the problem in the situation.
>In my BillG review meeting, the whole reporting hierarchy was there, along with their cousins, sisters, and aunts, and a person who came along from my team whose whole job during the meeting was to keep an accurate count of how many times Bill said the F word. The lower the f*-count, the better.
Was Gates the only one allowed to swear?
[1] https://www.joelonsoftware.com/2006/06/16/my-first-billg-rev...
I totally swear when I stub my toe, when I forget something and I'm half way to work, but I never feel need the need to interject swears into common sentences.
People comment that I don't swear often -- usually uncomfortably checking if I'm against it-- I'm not, I work in finance where there is a lot of swearing done and don't mind. Its just not part of the vocab I use.
Interesting twist for me is that now that the kids are all grown up my mother swears and said she swore a lot before kids but 'gave it up' to make the rule real. Totally hard for my brain to handle.
With the right test group, right questions, and correctly controlled environment, you can create almost any conclusion.
"Scientific Studies: John Oliver" : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0Rnq1NpHdmw
"Stanford News - research Scientists and Data": http://news.stanford.edu/2015/11/16/fraud-science-papers-111...
"TWP - 64 Scientific Papers Restracted": https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/morning-mix/wp/2015/08/1...
reply