Hacker News
new
|
comments
|
show
|
ask
|
jobs
|
submit
login
Ask HN: How can a company offset its carbon footprint?
1 point
by
randomdotunifor
21 minutes ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
discuss
|
favorite
The company I work for gives money to Carbonfund.org. However, I’ve read criticisms of that method: (eg: http://www.nature.com/news/the-problems-with-emissions-trading-1.9491). Is there a better way for a company to offset its emissions?
Guidelines
|
FAQ
|
Support
|
API
|
Security
|
Lists
|
Bookmarklet
|
DMCA
|
Apply to YC
|
Contact
Search: