Ask HN: How can a company offset its carbon footprint?
1 point by randomdotunifor 21 minutes ago | hide | past | web | discuss | favorite
The company I work for gives money to Carbonfund.org. However, I’ve read criticisms of that method: (eg: http://www.nature.com/news/the-problems-with-emissions-trading-1.9491). Is there a better way for a company to offset its emissions?





