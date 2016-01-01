If you can get over the still present social taboo of going to a therapist I highly recommend it both for relationships and personal growth (there is not just CBT but some newer forms that I have forgotten the names of). If you don't like a therapist you can easily switch and most are happy to refer and connect you with others (if they don't they are not a professional).
If you are willing to be slightly experimental (and if you are buying a book I would imagine you are) there are also Universities and other Institutions that are always looking for participants in studies.
Another extremely pro to a professional therapist is that they keep longitudinal records. Many people have a hard time tracking their progress and if they do it still might not be accurate compared to a third party observer.
I deal with diagnosed anxiety and OCD, and thus have read dozens of self-help books on working with these issues. A funny thing happened when I started reading the genre, in that I found myself somewhat addicted to it after the first 3-4 books.
I brought this up to my therapist after about the 10th book in two months, and he joked but also seriously said, ok, time to take a break, pick a few unrelated and fun fiction books and go to town on those instead.
Not offering medical advice here as everyone is different, but I've noticed a gradual decline in symptoms when I'm able to focus less on the issues themselves.
What?! How then can we validate and make ourselves? Is the author a proponent of submission to a god? I don't understand how there is any other way to be validated, because one can never truly be validated from the outside anyways - there will always be external critics.
I suspect the author meant something more like 'We do not solely make ourselves, and we cannot solely validate ourselves.'
I took more issue with the notion that having an MD behind your name makes what you say more valid (Deepak Chopra) versus just being some dude who teaches "neural linguistic programming" (Anthony Robbins). Having read (3 books each) both Dr Chopra and Mr Robbins I can tell you that the former writes books that are so unscientific as to make you wonder if he forgot everything he learned in med school or is just making so much money that he doesn't care how much he metaphysically babbles about nothingness [sic]. (Pretty sure I know the answer.) No matter what you think about Tony Robbins, you have to admit some of his ideas have traction.
If you read enough of these books you'll find yourself making some improvements to your life. Malcolm Gladwell's "Blink", etc, were hugely impressive to me if only for his ability to tell the story of achievement and to make you believe genius-level ability is attainable, notwithstanding the allegations of plagiarism and the recycling of ideas.
The real issue today is that there are so many motivational speakers/writers that it's become impossible not to waste a lot of time trying to discern the steak from the bullshit.
