The Necessity of Self-Help Lit (iasc-culture.org)
Many people do not realize that one can get professional help that does have academic rigor and will be somewhat paid for (depending on insurance coverage).

If you can get over the still present social taboo of going to a therapist I highly recommend it both for relationships and personal growth (there is not just CBT but some newer forms that I have forgotten the names of). If you don't like a therapist you can easily switch and most are happy to refer and connect you with others (if they don't they are not a professional).

If you are willing to be slightly experimental (and if you are buying a book I would imagine you are) there are also Universities and other Institutions that are always looking for participants in studies.

Another extremely pro to a professional therapist is that they keep longitudinal records. Many people have a hard time tracking their progress and if they do it still might not be accurate compared to a third party observer.

An anecdote, that I at least find kind of funny in my own life:

I deal with diagnosed anxiety and OCD, and thus have read dozens of self-help books on working with these issues. A funny thing happened when I started reading the genre, in that I found myself somewhat addicted to it after the first 3-4 books.

I brought this up to my therapist after about the 10th book in two months, and he joked but also seriously said, ok, time to take a break, pick a few unrelated and fun fiction books and go to town on those instead.

Not offering medical advice here as everyone is different, but I've noticed a gradual decline in symptoms when I'm able to focus less on the issues themselves.

Thanks for sharing that. I am a moderator of an addiction-related subreddit, and recently a commenter made a short list of things they had struggled with which included (unsurprisingly) alcohol, tobacco and drugs. But they also included an unhealthy dependence on 'self-help' which was my first encounter with this idea. So you're not alone!

I'm pretty sure people with addictive personalities can also get extremely addicted to their own thinking (stealing this idea from DFW's Infinite Jest, but I agree with it)

Funny you should bring up DFW, who was apparently quite into self-help books himself:

https://theawl.com/inside-david-foster-wallaces-private-self...

Browsing the "self-help" shelf at my local charity shop, I came across Tarzan of the Apes and Breakfast at Tiffany's. I like to think that this is a clever deconstruction of the genre.

I brought my copy of 1984 from the non-fiction section of the bookstore.

> On the other hand, the self-sufficiency and self-mastery promoted in much self-help are, as critics suggest, illusions. We do not make ourselves, and we cannot validate ourselves. Imagining that we can will bring not independence or confidence or trust, but, ironically, a lot of anxious searching for the approval of others—or a return to the self-help literature for the key to that elusive autonomy.

What?! How then can we validate and make ourselves? Is the author a proponent of submission to a god? I don't understand how there is any other way to be validated, because one can never truly be validated from the outside anyways - there will always be external critics.

There's a step short of submission to a deity: peer-review.

I suspect the author meant something more like 'We do not solely make ourselves, and we cannot solely validate ourselves.'

The content was great but I wanted to mention the narrated recording at the top by curio.io was excellent. Really a pleasure to listen to while working and I'd never heard of the site before.

All I can think about is "Little Miss Sunshine" where one of the characters wants to be a self-help star on the self-help circuit, but really needs the most help of them all.

My problem with self-help books is: The key ideas they contain can be expressed in a single page.

The key idea, if there is only one to be had, still has to be "owned" by the reader and that requires knowing the why.

I took more issue with the notion that having an MD behind your name makes what you say more valid (Deepak Chopra) versus just being some dude who teaches "neural linguistic programming" (Anthony Robbins). Having read (3 books each) both Dr Chopra and Mr Robbins I can tell you that the former writes books that are so unscientific as to make you wonder if he forgot everything he learned in med school or is just making so much money that he doesn't care how much he metaphysically babbles about nothingness [sic]. (Pretty sure I know the answer.) No matter what you think about Tony Robbins, you have to admit some of his ideas have traction.

If you read enough of these books you'll find yourself making some improvements to your life. Malcolm Gladwell's "Blink", etc, were hugely impressive to me if only for his ability to tell the story of achievement and to make you believe genius-level ability is attainable, notwithstanding the allegations of plagiarism and the recycling of ideas.

The real issue today is that there are so many motivational speakers/writers that it's become impossible not to waste a lot of time trying to discern the steak from the bullshit.

That may be the case. Many people don't automatically see all of the implications that follow from reading a set of principles on a single page. Reading how they apply in different circumstances can be very helpful. Different people have different learning styles. And the repetition in a single book—or even after reading multiple books—can be very useful as well. What works for you may not work for someone else.

