fwiw as feedback:
- 1 would be far more useful to me if it suggested reviewers based on the files changed in this commit / branch / ?. probably true for most large projects.
- 7 is a thing I made myself as well (though yours is noticeably faster), and I LOVE it. glad to see it appearing elsewhere :)
- what Zikes said. non-interactive input is a must for script-ability (e.g. to add an alias to output one option).
- easily readable awk and bash... nice work. scripts like this are really handy for teaching people about sane complex bash scripting. I'll spread it around at work a bit :)
