Git-quick-stats – A simple and efficient way to access various statistics (github.com)
27 points by arzzen 57 minutes ago





Neat. I may end up using this.

fwiw as feedback:

- 1 would be far more useful to me if it suggested reviewers based on the files changed in this commit / branch / ?. probably true for most large projects.

- 7 is a thing I made myself as well (though yours is noticeably faster), and I LOVE it. glad to see it appearing elsewhere :)

- what Zikes said. non-interactive input is a must for script-ability (e.g. to add an alias to output one option).

- easily readable awk and bash... nice work. scripts like this are really handy for teaching people about sane complex bash scripting. I'll spread it around at work a bit :)

agreed re: #7, heres another project I use that just does that: https://github.com/paulirish/git-recent

I like what this offers, however I would prefer to be able to access each individual "report" via a direct command as opposed to a menu. It would make it much more composable.

