Spurn the computer game industry (naughtycomputer.uk)
I'm more interested in collapsing a few layers of our abstractions to avoid wasting the increases in hardware speed we've achieved. Our computers are so fast but they don't FEEL (as) fast with all the bloat we have on them.

The fundamental problem with OSS games:

Many people who contribute to OSS are doing it because they use it in their work.

No one uses games in their work.

More significant, all - every single one of them, professional game developers are up to their eyeballs in work. It's the nature of making games, they are never finished and there is always more to do.

Professional game developers are very unlikely to have any side project or contribute to OSS (I was one for years).

I don't get why the author is so fixated on OSS games as opposed to more open (or at least easily accessible) tools. I mentioned something similar in my comment, but I don't see why a publisher spending millions on development is going to allow the developers to open source their game.

What's more realistic is that money that's being spent on development also funnels into tools so that everyone can reap the benefits from, and to a degree that's already happening with stuff like Unreal.

I agree with a focus on open tools. Luckily, there seems to be quite a few OSS game development tools out there, which is why Unity and Unreal now give away their full platforms for "free". That being said, I'm highly skeptical of the "openness" of those platforms, which is why I can't quite bring myself to abandon Blender as a game engine, even though it is somewhat inferior.

The problem is, now that Unreal and Unity are so readily accessible to anyone, a FOSS competitor is unlikely to spring up: from my experience, game developers and artists are paradoxically so willing to shackle themselves to proprietary software (and actively deride anyone who opts for the "inferior" open-source alternatives), whereas I can make a lot more money as a software engineer using FOSS languages, libraries, and platforms.

> game developers and artists are paradoxically so willing to shackle themselves to proprietary software

Why is that paradoxical?

By that I mean, given that artists and game developers are often underpaid and exploited, proprietary tools only exacerbate the situation because the artists are forced to pay whatever price the vendor names (even if the company buys the licenses, it just means less resources left to hire more people to alleviate the insane overtime). Independent shops or freelancers are especially at a disadvantage when they have to rely on expensive tools. Just because the business model for using Unreal is favorable now, that may change (and it certainly isn't favorable for people hooked on Autodesk products).

I understand that if no decent alternatives to tools exist, there is a cost-benefit justification for buying good software. But if artists and game developers are so passionate about what they do that they accept more work for less pay, why can't they be more passionate about FOSS? I'm passionate about FOSS precisely because it allowed me to explore and hone my creativity at a time when professional tools seemed well out of reach.

I personally think game dev is more democratized than ever (and in that sense games as a whole are more open). The resources to make your own near AAA quality game are out there (see Unity and Unreal), and in fact people are doing it.

The problem is advertising is what sells games now. When everyone can shovel a game onto Steam and burn a few people with a game in beta hell, people start to clutch onto their wallets.

The same thing happened with mobile dev and crapware.

While I think there are people in it to blame, I don't think "the industry" a whole is the problem, they're as much a victim as the gamers at this point.

We're in a bubble and it's slowly deflating (see games like Watch Dogs 2, Titanfall 2, and Dishornered 2), I'm worried for the devs who will get caught in it.

I do sympathize with a lot of this article (as a person who decided to stop having big desktops years ago, and as a Christmas-and-Easter free software advocate). I'd love to see more free software games, and if I ever develop any I would likely release them under a free license (possibly with the assets restricted, so I could still reasonably charge for the game).

However, I think by focusing on Steam and Windows the author misses a bigger threat.

> Most commercial computer games require very powerful computers. This means that a less-wealthy person cannot play online games with their more-wealthy friends. This is especially a problem for young people, for whom gaming is an important social activity. Also it's a problem for people who don't earn massive 1st-world salaries.

Most of the young people I know don't play PC games (exception: the ones who like Minecraft). They play on consoles or mobile devices. A PS4 or an iOS/Android device are way more restrictive. On top of that, the mobile games are particularly pernicious in their design. Many of them may not even consider children, as the goal of the game is to trap a handful of whales, but they still lock children in the skinner box.

Why does it matter if games are free software?

I don't see why they should free as in beer - developers need to get paid.

As for being open source, it depends on why you think that’s important. To me, the goals of open source are to:

- make sure that you aren't building your business on top of proprietary software. This isn’t relevant for gamers.

- to increase the productivity of all software developers. This is achieved by open source engines.

The author might as well say that we shouldn't use any proprietary platforms (like, say, Hacker News).

Because it makes for better games.

To me the golden era of gaming was about 10 years ago. Game engines weren't designed to make Hollywood blockbusters (see the current Battlefield engine and series). They were easily moddable. Maybe not surprisingly from that era came Team Fortress Classic, Counter-Strike, Desert Combat (the precursor to Battlefield 2) and mods you've never heard of like Tribes Football which anticipated Rocket League by 2 decades.

In other words, almost everything that exists today existed a decade or more and probably had more features. The current business model favors locked-down engines that have semi-regular releases of DLC or an entirely new game every year or two. This is horrible for building communities and pushes publishers to neglect games.

A more open view of game development would avoid a lot of this constant reinvention of the wheel and should create better content.

I would propose that you just don't remember all the games that weren't changeable, didn't have interesting mods, and that just the place where you find those games has shifted. I don't know a moddable recent shooter (possibly because I don't care about shooters, possibly because none exists), but other games, outside the shooter AAAs, have tons of mods.

There's always going to be garbage, but at least if all those mods that nobody remembers were open source, either the games or features could have new life instead of sitting in an empty room somewhere.

10 years ago people were saying the same thing (Team Fortress Classic is getting to be more like two decades ago). There is still a ton of modding going on, maybe even more in absolute terms, but a lot of people who would have gotten into modding back then are making their own games in Unity (and occasionally UE) instead.

There's a lot of work inside an AAA title. Most of it isn't programming. Back in the 1990s, the big problem was technical - building an engine that could handle a big complex world. That's mostly solved. Now it's mostly large amounts of artwork, plotting, sound, character movement, and construction. That takes lots of hours.

As for "spurn the computer game industry", that should apply to jobs. The working conditions are terrible. They need to be unionized, like Hollywood.

The author seems to want to return to "Create games as a hobby" instead of having an industry that creates the best creative jobs involving a computer. There has been so much development in the last 10 years in computer games that would not have been possible if there wasn't an industry. Of course there is some unnecessary hardware and depending on your income, there are parts that you can't afford. On the other hand, thanks to current game engines (which would not be affordable for indie developers if there wasn't an industry), there are so many possible hardware configurations to play the game you want on, you just don't have to buy the newest stuff every two years anymore. Especially for indie developers, the current games industry landscape is a big opportunity. Yes it is very hard to be successful, but it was never easier to create a game, and that would not be possible if we stick to open source games and old hardware.

I don't really get the advantage of open source games. Operating systems and productivity stuff sure -- you want to know what's running on your computer and ideally you want a community that can improve it. But games? First off, the vast majority of games have a pretty short lifespan of relevancy, by the time you're up to speed on the code base there's a decent chance people have moved on. Also a lot of the code isn't even reused among those who have it. If you want the reusable bits for new games, you can already go get an engine like Unity or Unreal, or if you're building your own engine, thousands of great libraries. For the most part source code to games is interesting on an educational level, but not much else.

GDC made it so that games were mostly open like research and parent communities (without the encumbrance for the most part). Why not push for this instead so more and more knowledge and understanding is shared and the community improves.

Also games like overwatch play well on 10 year old computers and $50 graphics cards.

Devs spend millions even on a simple game. It's a lot of bespoke software.

> bullshit like Windows and Steam

> beautiful games like The Battle for Wesnoth

> TAKE BACK CONTROL OF OUR GAMES!

> let the computer games industry and their over-priced fetish-hardware languish!

Saying something doesn't make it so.

While I sympathize heavily with the rallying cry for freedom and accessibility, I rather like that the gaming industry is helping to drive demand for powerful, cost-efficient hardware.

Development of GPGPU has been transformative for some areas of science and technology, but that development arguably has been paid for and made feasible only as a side effect of building what is mostly entertainment systems.

Also, I prefer desktop PC:s to laptops and (by incredibly wide margin) to those glitzy slates the general population seems to be poking for their limited computing need the last decade, so I'm actually pretty happy about incentives to keep desktop PC:s available and more or less affordable, at least in rich countries.

Trying to sell people on FLOSS games by using Wesnoth as an example is like trying to sell cars by pointing to the Ford Pinto.

It's ugly and not very fun.

Another reason is addiction. We have an industry set up to collect rents from creating the most addictive entertainment they can.

Some other largely overlapping lists of games whose creators collect no rents:

http://freegamedev.net/wiki/Complete_open_source_games

https://libregamewiki.org/List_of_games

https://wiki.debian.org/Game / https://packages.debian.org/stable/games/

https://directory.fsf.org/wiki/Category/Game (site linked to in post, but not the relevant category)

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_open-source_video_game...

The graphics card fetish point was valid 10 years ago, but not now. It used to be that all developers were requiring new and high end features--often simply because they weren't optimizing their renderers--but now any cheap graphics card is good enough for everything except a handful of triple-A games with all the knobs turned to 10. Especially if you buy indie stuff on Steam, you'll have no worries with a 5 year old video card, and you can play so many great games.

The graphics card comparers and obsessors are paying lots of money for higher power requirements, more noise, and higher failure rates. They can be safely ignored as a market.

>Most commercial computer games require very powerful computers. This means that a less-wealthy person cannot play online games with their more-wealthy friends. This is especially a problem for young people, for whom gaming is an important social activity.

This. I'd love to try out a variety of fun Half-Life 2 or Quake 3 mods (which all work just fine on an old, low-end laptop running Linux), but everyone I could conceivably play them with is too preoccupied with Overwatch, Battlefront, Call of Duty 36, or whatever closed-server, walled-platform, resource-intensive game came out within the past year or two. Open Arena? These graphics look old, it must suck.

Yeah but, yeah but, the game fetish krewe's demand keeps x86 computers available at retail.

I can get relatively cheap used laptops for my little computers-for-poor-kids project partly because the gaming people spend a lot of money at the high end.

I've used an old Optiplex I3 540 system with Win7 license ($30) on which was added 16gb of ram bought used ($40) from classifieds ad, and a new GTX 740 ($70). Can play most free games on Steam. Just sayin'.

A plug for Battle for Wesnoth!

I hope by "free software" he means Richard Stallman free and not screw-developers-I-don't-pay-for-shit free.

Thankfully he does.

