Many people who contribute to OSS are doing it because they use it in their work.
No one uses games in their work.
More significant, all - every single one of them, professional game developers are up to their eyeballs in work. It's the nature of making games, they are never finished and there is always more to do.
Professional game developers are very unlikely to have any side project or contribute to OSS (I was one for years).
What's more realistic is that money that's being spent on development also funnels into tools so that everyone can reap the benefits from, and to a degree that's already happening with stuff like Unreal.
The problem is, now that Unreal and Unity are so readily accessible to anyone, a FOSS competitor is unlikely to spring up: from my experience, game developers and artists are paradoxically so willing to shackle themselves to proprietary software (and actively deride anyone who opts for the "inferior" open-source alternatives), whereas I can make a lot more money as a software engineer using FOSS languages, libraries, and platforms.
Why is that paradoxical?
I understand that if no decent alternatives to tools exist, there is a cost-benefit justification for buying good software. But if artists and game developers are so passionate about what they do that they accept more work for less pay, why can't they be more passionate about FOSS? I'm passionate about FOSS precisely because it allowed me to explore and hone my creativity at a time when professional tools seemed well out of reach.
The problem is advertising is what sells games now. When everyone can shovel a game onto Steam and burn a few people with a game in beta hell, people start to clutch onto their wallets.
The same thing happened with mobile dev and crapware.
While I think there are people in it to blame, I don't think "the industry" a whole is the problem, they're as much a victim as the gamers at this point.
We're in a bubble and it's slowly deflating (see games like Watch Dogs 2, Titanfall 2, and Dishornered 2), I'm worried for the devs who will get caught in it.
However, I think by focusing on Steam and Windows the author misses a bigger threat.
> Most commercial computer games require very powerful computers. This means that a less-wealthy person cannot play online games with their more-wealthy friends. This is especially a problem for young people, for whom gaming is an important social activity. Also it's a problem for people who don't earn massive 1st-world salaries.
Most of the young people I know don't play PC games (exception: the ones who like Minecraft). They play on consoles or mobile devices. A PS4 or an iOS/Android device are way more restrictive. On top of that, the mobile games are particularly pernicious in their design. Many of them may not even consider children, as the goal of the game is to trap a handful of whales, but they still lock children in the skinner box.
I don't see why they should free as in beer - developers need to get paid.
As for being open source, it depends on why you think that’s important. To me, the goals of open source are to:
- make sure that you aren't building your business on top of proprietary software. This isn’t relevant for gamers.
- to increase the productivity of all software developers. This is achieved by open source engines.
The author might as well say that we shouldn't use any proprietary platforms (like, say, Hacker News).
To me the golden era of gaming was about 10 years ago. Game engines weren't designed to make Hollywood blockbusters (see the current Battlefield engine and series). They were easily moddable. Maybe not surprisingly from that era came Team Fortress Classic, Counter-Strike, Desert Combat (the precursor to Battlefield 2) and mods you've never heard of like Tribes Football which anticipated Rocket League by 2 decades.
In other words, almost everything that exists today existed a decade or more and probably had more features. The current business model favors locked-down engines that have semi-regular releases of DLC or an entirely new game every year or two. This is horrible for building communities and pushes publishers to neglect games.
A more open view of game development would avoid a lot of this constant reinvention of the wheel and should create better content.
As for "spurn the computer game industry", that should apply to jobs. The working conditions are terrible. They need to be unionized, like Hollywood.
Also games like overwatch play well on 10 year old computers and $50 graphics cards.
Devs spend millions even on a simple game. It's a lot of bespoke software.
> beautiful games like The Battle for Wesnoth
> TAKE BACK CONTROL OF OUR GAMES!
> let the computer games industry and their over-priced fetish-hardware languish!
Saying something doesn't make it so.
Development of GPGPU has been transformative for some areas of science and technology, but that development arguably has been paid for and made feasible only as a side effect of building what is mostly entertainment systems.
Also, I prefer desktop PC:s to laptops and (by incredibly wide margin) to those glitzy slates the general population seems to be poking for their limited computing need the last decade, so I'm actually pretty happy about incentives to keep desktop PC:s available and more or less affordable, at least in rich countries.
It's ugly and not very fun.
Some other largely overlapping lists of games whose creators collect no rents:
http://freegamedev.net/wiki/Complete_open_source_games
https://libregamewiki.org/List_of_games
https://wiki.debian.org/Game / https://packages.debian.org/stable/games/
https://directory.fsf.org/wiki/Category/Game (site linked to in post, but not the relevant category)
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_open-source_video_game...
The graphics card comparers and obsessors are paying lots of money for higher power requirements, more noise, and higher failure rates. They can be safely ignored as a market.
This. I'd love to try out a variety of fun Half-Life 2 or Quake 3 mods (which all work just fine on an old, low-end laptop running Linux), but everyone I could conceivably play them with is too preoccupied with Overwatch, Battlefront, Call of Duty 36, or whatever closed-server, walled-platform, resource-intensive game came out within the past year or two. Open Arena? These graphics look old, it must suck.
I can get relatively cheap used laptops for my little computers-for-poor-kids project partly because the gaming people spend a lot of money at the high end.
