Hacker News
new
|
comments
|
show
|
ask
|
jobs
|
submit
login
Amazon wants govt permission to run mystery wireless tests in rural Washington
(
businessinsider.com
)
9 points
by
Fjolsvith
1 hour ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
1 comment
|
favorite
bastawhiz
2 minutes ago
I have no experience with this, but might the frequencies that they've mentioned be telling of what they're going to be doing in these experiments?
reply
Guidelines
|
FAQ
|
Support
|
API
|
Security
|
Lists
|
Bookmarklet
|
DMCA
|
Apply to YC
|
Contact
Search:
reply