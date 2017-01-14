Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Let’s Stop Ascribing Meaning to Code Points (manishearth.github.io)
> The main time you want to be able to index by code point is if you’re implementing algorithms defined in the unicode spec that operate on unicode strings (casefolding, segmentation, NFD/NFC). Most if not all of these algorithms operate on whole strings, so implementing them as an iteration pass is usually necessary anyway, so you don’t lose anything if you can’t do arbitrary code point indexing.

Another algorithm for unicode strings which wants to index by code point is unicode regular expression matching. I heard that you do lose something here if you can't assume all code points encode to same length. Unlike other algorithms you mentioned which only iterate forward, depending on implementation regex needs to backtrack.

I once heard that complexity of implementing regex directly on UTF-8 is one reason why Python will not use UTF-8 internally.

Backtracking in a UTF-8 string is easy: when you need to remember a location, just record its byte offset. You have exactly the same issue in UTF-16, which is also variable-width and therefore not O(1)-indexable by code point. There are loads of regular expression engines which operate on both of these encodings, and I've never seen them go to any great pains to work around the lack of code point indexing.

Yes, you have exactly the same issue in UTF-16, I never said otherwise.

I agree that you never said otherwise, and I applaud you for your accuracy in not doing so. :-D

The reason I bring it up is that UTF-16 is a very commonly used internal encoding for strings, and regular expression engines for platforms which use UTF-16 internally are generally designed to work on that encoding without conversion to UTF-32. Examples that spring to mind are most JavaScript regular expression engines, the ICU regular expression engine, and java.util.regex. If variable-width encodings were so difficult to deal with then you would expect these to have run into some problems with it; however, as far as I can tell, they have not. This is evidence against variable-width encodings being difficult for regular expression engines to deal with.

(Sanity check for my argument above: If you read through https://swtch.com/~rsc/regexp/regexp2.html, which covers both backtracking and non-backtracking regex engines and includes code, none of the code examples would need more than trivial modification to deal with variable-width encodings.)

Hm, interesting. You still don't need arbitrary indexing for that; just the ability to iterate backwards, but I can see how it would complicate things. I wonder if it could be implemented on utf8 without affecting performance much.

burntsushi's utf8-ranges library used by the Rust Regex lib probably makes this easier to deal with. I wonder how it performs in relation to the Python implementation (which I assume is in native code)

