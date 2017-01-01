Hacker News
Putin's DNC Hackers Actively Targeting French Elections
5 points
by
dsr12
1 hour ago
thewhitetulip
5 minutes ago
I'm curious, does anyone have concrete evidence about these things or are people just saying that "on the evidence which we are gathering"
thescribe
4 minutes ago
While this is serious we do need to make sure it does not become "Putin's hackers help everyone I don't like".
