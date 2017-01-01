Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Putin's DNC Hackers Actively Targeting French Elections (defenseone.com)
5 points by dsr12 1 hour ago | hide | past | web | 2 comments | favorite





I'm curious, does anyone have concrete evidence about these things or are people just saying that "on the evidence which we are gathering"

While this is serious we do need to make sure it does not become "Putin's hackers help everyone I don't like".

