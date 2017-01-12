Hacker News
Levi Felix, a Proponent of Disconnecting from Technology, Dies at 32
nytimes.com
xwowsersx
238 days ago
Digital Detox [1] is an interesting idea. I think that we, as a species, still don't have a great handle on how to use technology without being consumed by it.
[1]
http://digitaldetox.org/about/
