Explaining .NET Standard Like I'm Five (miniml.ist)
I got the idea of what .NET standar is, the confusing part is the versioning, they have version of .NET standar, version of .NET Framework, version for Mono, version for .NET Core, version for the tooling, version for the libraries in project.json (now extint) etc, and all with different release schedules, that is the most confusing part and I stil not getting it.

It's a cluster. The way Microsoft rolled out .NET Core and all these related technologies did nothing but confuse everyone, even seasoned .NET developers and architects such as myself. The name changes, horrible Visual Studio tooling, version numbers with seemingly no rhyme or reason...it's been a nightmare.

They are finally clearing things up with .NET Standard 2.0, which is like the One Standard to Rule Them All. I consider .NET Standard 2.0 and its related implementations, along with Visual Studio 2017, to be the first real production-ready set of standards, tooling, and frameworks. It's what .NET Core should've been from the very beginning.

Just wait until it gets renamed to something like .NET Foundation 1.0 (comprising ASP.NET Foundation 1.0 and .NET Foundation Runtime 1.2 because reasons) aaand we're back to square one.

I found the linked analogy in code [1] was more helpful than this article itself.

[1] https://gist.github.com/davidfowl/8939f305567e1755412d6dc0b8...

Haha, it's funny how it's so much clearer in code than in normal language.

That was helpful. I have been confused many times.

It made me realize that the internal nuget packages we create (private), we should be targeting netstandard.

Not sure this would be meaningful to a five year old.

