They are finally clearing things up with .NET Standard 2.0, which is like the One Standard to Rule Them All. I consider .NET Standard 2.0 and its related implementations, along with Visual Studio 2017, to be the first real production-ready set of standards, tooling, and frameworks. It's what .NET Core should've been from the very beginning.
[1] https://gist.github.com/davidfowl/8939f305567e1755412d6dc0b8...
It made me realize that the internal nuget packages we create (private), we should be targeting netstandard.
