Announcing Remacs: Porting Emacs to Rust (wilfred.me.uk)
13 points by smg 1 hour ago | hide | past | web | 2 comments | favorite





Rust is becoming such a huge systems development language, that's so good to hear that finally the developers are getting better deal for performant applications instead of C/C++

Bold!

Practical, however, I have no idea whatsoever about.

