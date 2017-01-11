Hacker News
Announcing Remacs: Porting Emacs to Rust
wilfred.me.uk
13 points
by
smg
1 hour ago
noway421
14 minutes ago
Rust is becoming such a huge systems development language, that's so good to hear that finally the developers are getting better deal for performant applications instead of C/C++
Semiapies
12 minutes ago
Bold!
Practical, however, I have no idea whatsoever about.
