Ridejoy: Lessons Learned
(
jasonshen.com
)
19 points
by
samsolomon
2 hours ago
jakozaur
47 minutes ago
One of the business model that didn't work well in USA, but is a big success in Europe (valuation $1.6 bln):
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/BlaBlaCar
untilHellbanned
13 minutes ago
A refreshing, balanced post-mortem. Keep trying guys, you'll hit upon something.
