Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Call Centers May Know a Surprising Amount About You (wsj.com)
16 points by SmkyMt 1 hour ago | hide | past | web | 14 comments | favorite





The YC funded startup NextCaller (https://nextcaller.com/) provides much of this information too, and it is available from Twilio for $0.10 per lookup.

The extent of the data available from a phone number is a rather frightening. I'm surprised we haven't heard more about services like this from privacy advocates. Here's a sanitized lookup of a friends number (which is actually a Google Voice number):

http://pastebin.com/GUEaTBtD

reply


Yeah that is scary. Its nothing to what Google & Facebook etc have on you though when they're targeting ads.

reply


Does anyone know what "market_value" refers to?

reply


They should figure out how track the number of times someone has asked to speak to a manager or supervisor in the past. If the caller is an outlier and shows habitual tendencies towards doing so, the call could be routed directly to the call center's elite special operations division.

reply


>elite special operations division

That's the one with people who are really good at pretending like they're the manager, right?

reply


Where do they get household income from?

reply


My guess is from sources like credit card or loan applications.

https://www.nerdwallet.com/blog/credit-cards/report-income-c...

reply


Yet I have to repeat all the information I just meticulously keyed in by hand and confirmed with the computer 20 seconds prior.

reply


I dislike this intensely. Presumably poorer people can look forward to longer queues. Richer people might prefer to talk to the best agents at solving problems over the agents that "show results with high-income callers".

I forsee, and hope for, some pushback against the increasingly egregious abuse of our info in the name of selling us ever more crap. I'm quite glad I've joined little online up to my real name, though google have probably figured too much out.

reply


> Next, Afiniti wants to take its technology from the call center to the retail world. It is working on facial-recognition software to identify customers when they walk into a store so the system can send the best agent over to talk with them.

That's super creepy. I'm kinda glad I habitually wave away store workers who proactively approach me. The only response I can think of to stuff subtle manipulation like this is increased skepticism of these kinds of day to day interactions, which is pretty sad.

I wonder if some kind of anti-discrimination/racial profiling case could be made against such systems, to get them banned or at least curtailed?

reply


paywall...

reply


Since I had to fiddle with the referrer and user agent to get it to work... http://pastebin.com/raw/9sRQSSjX

reply


Incognito mode under chrome using the WEB link above doesn't seem to work anymore. Am I doing something wrong?

reply


Worked for me in same conditions. I'm running uBlock Origin and Privacy Badger that may have affected it.

Doesn't always work lately though - I sometimes get the snippet and sign in to read prompt.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: