The extent of the data available from a phone number is a rather frightening. I'm surprised we haven't heard more about services like this from privacy advocates. Here's a sanitized lookup of a friends number (which is actually a Google Voice number):
http://pastebin.com/GUEaTBtD
That's the one with people who are really good at pretending like they're the manager, right?
https://www.nerdwallet.com/blog/credit-cards/report-income-c...
I forsee, and hope for, some pushback against the increasingly egregious abuse of our info in the name of selling us ever more crap. I'm quite glad I've joined little online up to my real name, though google have probably figured too much out.
That's super creepy. I'm kinda glad I habitually wave away store workers who proactively approach me. The only response I can think of to stuff subtle manipulation like this is increased skepticism of these kinds of day to day interactions, which is pretty sad.
I wonder if some kind of anti-discrimination/racial profiling case could be made against such systems, to get them banned or at least curtailed?
Doesn't always work lately though - I sometimes get the snippet and sign in to read prompt.
