|Ask HN: See replies when responding to a post
18 points by partisan 2 hours ago | 16 comments
|Lately, I've noticed that there are a lot of similar responses to some comments that look like a pile on. If someone asks for a definition, you might get 5 or 6 people responding saying the same thing within the same few minutes.
I wonder if it might be better to see the responses to a post when you click "reply" so that you have a chance to see if you aren't just giving the same information as someone else.
Thoughts?
Basically, the reply page subtracts all context, even those the response will immediately appear in that context. We'd get more contextually appropriate responses if the context were visible on the reply page.
