>> "He really did all the brilliant work,” Wolkow said. “Tremendous people are drawn here … and become fantastic new members of Canada.”
That was one of the key takeaways here, a reminder of how important skilled immigration is to any country. That patent is owned by Canadians now.
There's a perception gap due to the western world's treatment of Iran. Maybe we shouldn't have overthrown their government and installed a dictator in the 1950s.
There are also more than enough skilled people waiting to come here. With a backlog of skilled works the west has the opportunity to be selective (refugees are another subject). I personally support the idea that they should be more open to skilled workers. Although Canada already does a pretty good job compared to the US. Apparently the UK is looking into copying Canada's policies following Brexit.
But even here in Canada skilled immigrants often get associated with unskilled or illegal immigrants, or just generally misunderstood in terms of the value they bring, which (unfairly) puts pressure on reducing numbers.
Link to the paper: https://journals.aps.org/prl/abstract/10.1103/PhysRevLett.11...
Also, A less click-baity title might be "Uni. of Alberta researchers discover the physical process behind negative differential resistance."
Does anyone have a better source for this? Maybe a link to the paper?
