Ask HN: What is YC's anti-portfolio?

Definition of anti-portfolio - https://www.bvp.com/portfolio/anti-portfolio Previous thread in 09 - https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=806407 Would be great to see a few prominent examples. I mostly ask this out of curiosity. It also helps new entrepreneurs who tend to take rejections very seriously/personally - even after all the explanation that YC gives in their rejection emails. The main lesson being that application to YC should not be the be-all and end-all of your startup - examples really help to bring things in perspective (especially emotionally which tends to completely override rational thought in these situations).