But even without that, most of the "real life" versions of these hacks aren't nearly so useful as in the game.
The game even invented fake operating systems and security systems so that they could have what the game needed to be able to hack them. And they were all internet connected, of course. Unlike real security systems. (I'll grant that a lot of home security systems are on the internet, but corporate offices? No.)
For example if instead of presenting at conferences the exploit writers shared them with other people who weaponized them and hooked them up to a proprietary toolkit to act at the push of a button. Supported by a team of people who managed an OS that provided these features. Supported by a team of people who managed and maintained exploits into various networks.
In the game dedsec is a terrorist organization, with hundreds of cells, all cooperating and sharing exploits, source code, 3d printing designs, botnets, etc. internally. There are missions where you build a new tool for their OS by working with multiple cells. Getting the prototype code, testing it, giving it to a another cell to integrate, and then having it.
The point is with devoted manpower of that degree, and with common purpose, this could actually happen, even if it's super unlikely, like many non-magical superhero movies.
