All but One "Watch Dogs 2" Hacks Work in Real Life (sam.today)
They're exaggerating to say that these hacks are real. They certainly aren't real in the way they portray them in the game, by just pointing at something and knowing instantly what can be hacked on the device and then pressing a single button to actually do the hack.

But even without that, most of the "real life" versions of these hacks aren't nearly so useful as in the game.

The game even invented fake operating systems and security systems so that they could have what the game needed to be able to hack them. And they were all internet connected, of course. Unlike real security systems. (I'll grant that a lot of home security systems are on the internet, but corporate offices? No.)

I mean there is also the conceit that there is a black hat movement (e.g. dedsec) backing the main character composed of a few hundred people writing exploits, etc. Which is of course a bit of superhero-esque fiction. But the point is if Anonymous was organized and a bit more radicalized, it would be possible to write hacks like this.

For example if instead of presenting at conferences the exploit writers shared them with other people who weaponized them and hooked them up to a proprietary toolkit to act at the push of a button. Supported by a team of people who managed an OS that provided these features. Supported by a team of people who managed and maintained exploits into various networks.

In the game dedsec is a terrorist organization, with hundreds of cells, all cooperating and sharing exploits, source code, 3d printing designs, botnets, etc. internally. There are missions where you build a new tool for their OS by working with multiple cells. Getting the prototype code, testing it, giving it to a another cell to integrate, and then having it.

The point is with devoted manpower of that degree, and with common purpose, this could actually happen, even if it's super unlikely, like many non-magical superhero movies.

Yes ... our lives will get a lot more "interesting" as the script kiddies figure out how to disrupt physical infrastructure. Most of the state actors aren't interested in crashing these systems (at least for now - that could change with the appropriate war). Instead, there's a profit motive in electronic espionage. When this knowledge is acquired by those that just want to break things, we'll find life a bit harder.

I do think a lot of the "comfort" that we have now is security through obscurity, i.e. lack of motive or passion. Ignoring the discussion of who actually was behind the targeting of the Clinton campaign, it's clear that all it took to make a massive impact is a batch script and very limited social engineering: http://motherboard.vice.com/read/how-hackers-broke-into-john...

