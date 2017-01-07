1. We filter out the stuff that doesn't matter: We filter out forked repos that weren't built on, and only display code that's relevant to the search query.
2. Expanded ranking & sorting options: Developers can be sorted based on how many code contributions they've made, how many watchers their code has, or how many times their relevant code has been forked, giving you a quick way to find the most prolific coders for the technology you need, or the code most endorsed by their peers.
3. Improved location search: You can search accurately for developers within any city, metro area, region, or country.
4. A single click to view your code: We link directly to a developer's relevant repositories.
The search engine today includes over 40,000 Github users who have more than 50 followers. Together they've created over 470,000 repositories, with more than 12 million commits, and 14 million watchers.
We can only improve the product with your feedback and criticism, so please don't hold back. :)
1. We filter out the stuff that doesn't matter: We filter out forked repos that weren't built on, and only display code that's relevant to the search query.
2. Expanded ranking & sorting options: Developers can be sorted based on how many code contributions they've made, how many watchers their code has, or how many times their relevant code has been forked, giving you a quick way to find the most prolific coders for the technology you need, or the code most endorsed by their peers.
3. Improved location search: You can search accurately for developers within any city, metro area, region, or country.
4. A single click to view your code: We link directly to a developer's relevant repositories.
The search engine today includes over 40,000 Github users who have more than 50 followers. Together they've created over 470,000 repositories, with more than 12 million commits, and 14 million watchers.
We can only improve the product with your feedback and criticism, so please don't hold back. :)