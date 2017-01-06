Though, one thing I noticed going through the docs, the first thing I always look at is the "forms" section. For most apps, forms are probably the most important aspect (at least, for me they are).
I noticed that there are still two type of forms, normal ones and inline. However, when I work on larger apps that require more sophisticated input I often require a mix of both normal and inline forms. Maybe when you're working on SPA's it's easier to have multiple forms on a page and treat them as a single form but for old-school traditional page submit apps it's a little bit more difficult.
Anyhow, I wished they'd make the "form-inline" style more a form group thing rather than a form element thing. Currently the forms have a "form-group" which only contains a single control. To me (and correct me if I'm wrong), "form-group" should actually be named something like "control-group" so that "form-group" could be used to have both a normal and inline style form within the same form, maybe the ability to apply "form-inline" to a <fieldset> or something. If that makes sense..
Anyhow, I'm rambling. Love Bootstrap. Keep it up!
At the moment, I have to do the dance of creating a new "row" class and two "col-lg-6" DIVs to manually arrange these while still keeping things responsive (i.e. so the shorter fields appear under each other on smaller devices).
Would be nice if we could switch "form-inline" in and out easily on a normal vertical form, for sure.
Bootstrap abstracts that whole bit (CSS mostly) and allows me to concentrate un functionality knowing that : A) It's at least going to look as good as Bootstraps default template (which is quite good for me!) B) It's also going to be responsive ... brilliant!
Kudos to the Bootstrap team!
Thank you!
I'm loving the changes made in v4, especially switching to 100% SCSS. Bootstrap itself has had such a huge impact on getting projects off the ground.
This is not entirely accurate and I know it as the developer of Picnic CSS ( http://picnicss.com/ , which has been using flexbox for a while).
The columns will only be equal width with the same content or some smaller content, similarly to how table works. Case in point:
https://jsfiddle.net/q39rq6eu/
If the columns were equal-width, we'd see in the example that the one on the right starts in the middle of the screen.
I've upgraded bootstrap styles using "Less" which is being replaced by "Sass". It takes a little bit to get set up (the jet brains phpstorm app builds it), but once its done its pretty great.
You can also customize your download leaving out the parts of bootstrap you don't want. (I originally did that for and older version bootstrap, while keeping some of my page styles). The customizer seems to now give you a json file, so you can download updates with the same settings as your original download, I have not tried this though.
http://getbootstrap.com/customize/
For example, we might want our default alerts to all be purple or something. We can add a class "my-namespace" to the body, or to a closer parent of the alert and then add the following to our "my-namespace" SCSS. If I wanted to change the "alert-info" background to orange I could also include a rule for that.
Hopefully in production you'd be using color variables instead of hex codes, but:
.my-namespace {
.alert {
background-color: #aa00aa;
.alert-info {
background-color: #dd8800;
}
}
}
I tend to keep the source in the bower_components directory and copy/modify only the includes.
The issue is that the project is changing, you will have to wait for an RC if you really want stable code.
You create a directory just outside bootstrap and reference that from `bootstrap.less` inside the bootstrap core to override the bootstrap variables. Then you just have to modify `bootstrap.less` in the core bootstrap directory after upgrading.
[0]: https://www.smashingmagazine.com/2013/03/customizing-bootstrap/
[1]: https://github.com/thomaspark/bootswatch/
From that approach, one useful example I have seen is the infrastructure of the Bootswatch project. [1] Perhaps unsurprisingly for how many themes Bootswatch maintains, their GitHub repository is quite well laid out, easy to learn from, and even easy enough to fork as the basis of your own project.
[1] http://bootswatch.com/
Plus the fact that there is a really rich ecosystem around Bootstrap with third party templates that are VERY well written and documented. I am not too proud to say that I routinely go to wrapbootstrap.com to purchase a template for ~$20 and use it as the basis for my web apps. Users love it, and I save having to hire or contract a dedicated front end designer.
Also, the whole "every app looks the same" opinion is only true if you're a developer or a serial startup beta tester. Most actual users who'll pay for your product don't see that many SaaS apps, so they don't realise so many apps use Bootstap. Their opinion counts for a lot more than a typical HN reader who might see it several times a day (obviously this isn't true if your market is HN readers).
I see that the project is active on github, but for a long time, its been marked as under "active development".
(In a framework, different matter quite possibly. Don't they use only-their-own-class-names anyway? Nevermind..)
one of the things I love about bootstrap is being able to google "bootstrap <some component>" and get something that works and looks nice.
will these third party components need to be re-written and support multiple bootstrap versions?
I can't speak to components, but for themes there's already a migration guide, and I'd expect to see tools that help with the conversion since they're conceptually similar.
https://v4-alpha.getbootstrap.com/migration/
> will these third party components need to be re-written and support multiple bootstrap versions?
They'll need to be updated, but it's a one way trip. It wouldn't surprise me to see popular themes maintain Bootstrap 3 and Bootstrap 4 versions in parallel for a while.
I recall that happened with the Bootstrap 2 and 3 transition with some components maintaining versions for both for a while.
The jump between 3 to 4 isn't as great as the jump from 2 to 3. With the jump from 2 to 3, many items never made the transition. I don't think that will be the case this time around.
CSS Transitions is probably the biggest one, but there's a lot, and a ton of javascript improvements too.
Also I would cut BS folk some slack. They are maintaining most popular OS project on Github. The maintenance burden for previous release was unimaginable and terrific, effectively pulling them down until they decided to make harsh decision of ceasing work at Bootstrap 3 and focusing at BS4 exclusively.
Thankfully the bulk of Safari users (unlike IE users) update to newer versions pretty quickly when they're available.
https://github.com/philipwalton/flexbugs/blob/master/README....
1. Minimum content sizing of flex items not honored (only fixed in Safari 10)
9. Some HTML elements can't be flex containers (not fixed)
11. Min and max size declarations are ignored when wrapping flex items (seems to be fixed only recently)
14. Flex containers with wrapping the container is not sized to contain its items (not fixed)
At any rate, the colours are parameterised, so supply your own.
Easy.
Did they get smaller?
I'm using BlazeCSS right now because it's very small.
Though, one thing I noticed going through the docs, the first thing I always look at is the "forms" section. For most apps, forms are probably the most important aspect (at least, for me they are).
I noticed that there are still two type of forms, normal ones and inline. However, when I work on larger apps that require more sophisticated input I often require a mix of both normal and inline forms. Maybe when you're working on SPA's it's easier to have multiple forms on a page and treat them as a single form but for old-school traditional page submit apps it's a little bit more difficult.
Anyhow, I wished they'd make the "form-inline" style more a form group thing rather than a form element thing. Currently the forms have a "form-group" which only contains a single control. To me (and correct me if I'm wrong), "form-group" should actually be named something like "control-group" so that "form-group" could be used to have both a normal and inline style form within the same form, maybe the ability to apply "form-inline" to a <fieldset> or something. If that makes sense..
Anyhow, I'm rambling. Love Bootstrap. Keep it up!