Go – Proposal: Accept GitHub PRs (github.com)
I'd be curious to hear more about why the Go team thinks Gerrit is superior to Github for code reviews.

As far as I can tell, Github's latest additions to their code review flow pretty much brings Github on par with Gerrit (and with also a much larger mind share. Gerrit has always remained quite obscure and marginal).

IIRC one of the problems was github notifies you as soon as a comment is posted, potentially wasting your time if you go look before the comments are finalized. For example you may see a comment asking how something works, and waste time replying only to see the comment was since deleted because the reviewer figured it out.

I don't think the issues were really that serious, but the Go team likely saw no reason to change away from the tool they were comfortable with for a slightly worse tool that they would have to adapt to.

The new GitHub changes allow you to group a set of comments into a "review" that then notifies the recipient all at once, along with letting you mark the PR as "approved" or "needs changes".

The new github workflow is an improvement, but still has a lot of things which need to be better design/implementation.

I regularly collaborate on github with people who are familiar with either Gerrit or Phabricator, and I've yet to see someone praise github for having a better workflow. Much of what they announced recently feels like alpha quality/playing catch up.

