As far as I can tell, Github's latest additions to their code review flow pretty much brings Github on par with Gerrit (and with also a much larger mind share. Gerrit has always remained quite obscure and marginal).
I don't think the issues were really that serious, but the Go team likely saw no reason to change away from the tool they were comfortable with for a slightly worse tool that they would have to adapt to.
I regularly collaborate on github with people who are familiar with either Gerrit or Phabricator, and I've yet to see someone praise github for having a better workflow. Much of what they announced recently feels like alpha quality/playing catch up.
