Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Show HN: A heuristic for movie influences
1 point by everling 9 minutes ago | hide | past | web | discuss | favorite
I've posted here before with no considerable traction, something I ascribe to my lacking effort (and interest) in frontend. But here goes: I am a film nerd, and I like to understand the context of art. So I developed an algorithm to find aesthetic and thematic reference points for any given film, based on reviews by critics. It performs reasonably well where expected to (mid-budget, dramas, stuff with artistic ambitions) and less well for very obscure stuff or blockbuster fare. This is obviously not a commercial service, I built it simply to develop my own film literacy.

Some examples:

http://cinetrii.com?i=tt2278388 (The Grand Budapest Hotel)

http://cinetrii.com?i=tt2872718 (Nightcrawler)

http://cinetrii.com?i=tt4062536 (Green Room)

If you're on desktop you can click the nodes for quotes by critics. Mobile version displays quotes directly.






Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: