Show HN: A heuristic for movie influences

|I've posted here before with no considerable traction, something I ascribe to my lacking effort (and interest) in frontend. But here goes: I am a film nerd, and I like to understand the context of art. So I developed an algorithm to find aesthetic and thematic reference points for any given film, based on reviews by critics. It performs reasonably well where expected to (mid-budget, dramas, stuff with artistic ambitions) and less well for very obscure stuff or blockbuster fare. This is obviously not a commercial service, I built it simply to develop my own film literacy.
Some examples:
http://cinetrii.com?i=tt2278388
(The Grand Budapest Hotel)
http://cinetrii.com?i=tt2872718
(Nightcrawler)
http://cinetrii.com?i=tt4062536
(Green Room)
If you're on desktop you can click the nodes for quotes by critics. Mobile version displays quotes directly.
