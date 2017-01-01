Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Great talks and presentations at 33C3 (metachris.com)
29 points by metachris 2 hours ago | 7 comments





You are missing the "3 Years After Snowden: Is Germany fighting State Surveillance?" talk by netzpolitik. Surprise guest at the end!

Thanks, added!

I did video on a few of these. I feel very accomplished now. :)

Great work! Are these sorted in any particular order inside each topic ?

Thanks! And no, no particular order ;)

Author here. Let me know if I missed any that you think are good!

Thanks for curating this list, it's very good!

