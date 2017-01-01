Hacker News
Great talks and presentations at 33C3
29 points
by
metachris
2 hours ago
Foxboron
35 minutes ago
You are missing the "3 Years After Snowden: Is Germany fighting State Surveillance?" talk by netzpolitik. Surprise guest at the end!
kaybe
9 minutes ago
I did video on a few of these. I feel very accomplished now. :)
HugoDaniel
19 minutes ago
Great work! Are these sorted in any particular order inside each topic ?
metachris
1 hour ago
Author here. Let me know if I missed any that you think are good!
mino
37 minutes ago
Thanks for curating this list, it's very good!
