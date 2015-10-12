reply
The answer, of course, was inheritance, and once the question was asked it wasn't hard to see how much better life could be without it. I've been on an anti-inheritance kick ever since.
Now I see how much better life can be without OO entirely, but that's a different discussion.
- NewtonScript's frames with prototype inheritance. Allows "objects" to consist of very small data structures that point to ROM objects and only use RAM for slots that actually vary, using copy-on-write. The actual implementation had some issues and of course that platform is dead, but the concept was great.
- Dylan's adaptation of generic functions, with multiple inheritance. There are classes but they don't have methods "inside" them. The class hierarchy describes the dispatch for the generic functions. Allows some really nice styles of programming (dispatching on multiple parameters) that are perhaps possible but absolutely hideous in C++.
- Qt's method. The use of a separate preprocessor step and generated code for dispatch was a hack to get around limitations of C++, but although you don't want to look too closely at that generated code if you value your sanity, at a practical level it works pretty well.
In summary, I'd just add that it is a deep and abiding shame of my industry that people wind up in silos learning one model of object-oriented programming and never consider other models that are different and can be cleaner and far simpler to think about.
I guess "Classes considered a PITA" just didn't make a good title.
NOOL seems to stand for "New Object-Oriented Languages", a workshop of the ACM SIGPLAN conference on Systems, Programming, Languages and Applications: Software for Humanity (SPLASH).
http://2016.splashcon.org/home
http://2016.splashcon.org/track/nool2016
http://2015.splashcon.org/track/nool2015#program
reply