Show HN: Music Video Dispenser
musicvideodispenser.com
27 points
by
sigvef
59 minutes ago
4 comments
favorite
gogoro
10 minutes ago
Really nice web service. Already started pushing it on some of my friends that are making music, and they love it. More effects would be very much appreciated :)
spiderfarmer
24 minutes ago
Great idea. Could really use some more ambient effects.
Also, I wouldn't be surprised if Soundcloud copied this and added it as a pro feature.
FunnyLookinHat
20 minutes ago
Allowing multiple backgrounds, and rotating the background at different points by reacting to the music would be a nice touch - I kept waiting for the background to change.
t3ra
23 minutes ago
Adding a few demos would be great (esp since its not supported on firefox)
