Show HN: Music Video Dispenser (musicvideodispenser.com)
27 points by sigvef 59 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 4 comments | favorite





Really nice web service. Already started pushing it on some of my friends that are making music, and they love it. More effects would be very much appreciated :)

Great idea. Could really use some more ambient effects.

Also, I wouldn't be surprised if Soundcloud copied this and added it as a pro feature.

Allowing multiple backgrounds, and rotating the background at different points by reacting to the music would be a nice touch - I kept waiting for the background to change.

Adding a few demos would be great (esp since its not supported on firefox)

