Lua use with HN users?

I noticed that Lua isn't mentioned on here very often. I was curious if there were many users on here and if they enjoyed the project, what they used it for...etc. I know it is popular for game scripting, indie games, and maybe ML with Torch7, but that's about it. Do you see the language ever picking up speed? It seems a little niche to me and I was more than a little turned off to find that I'd have to add a regex to my stdlib to handle the fact that there is no built-in string split function.








