Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Learning to Learn in TensorFlow (github.com)
35 points by espeed 1 hour ago | hide | past | web | 3 comments | favorite





"Learning to learn by gradient descent by gradient descent"

https://arxiv.org/abs/1606.04474

reply


Can someone explain to me the benefits of using TensorFlow over Theano?

reply


I've heard that Tensorflow is built to take advantage of multiple GPUs automatically, whereas Theano (by default at least) can only make use of a single GPU.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: