Learning to Learn in TensorFlow
35 points
by
espeed
1 hour ago
panarky
8 minutes ago
"Learning to learn by gradient descent by gradient descent"
https://arxiv.org/abs/1606.04474
rectangleboy
15 minutes ago
Can someone explain to me the benefits of using TensorFlow over Theano?
melse
5 minutes ago
I've heard that Tensorflow is built to take advantage of multiple GPUs automatically, whereas Theano (by default at least) can only make use of a single GPU.
